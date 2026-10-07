“I’ll Be Having Security in My House”: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Forced to Take Major Step Months After $200K Burglary at Home

Being away from your home and coming home just to discover you’ve been robbed is the worst feeling ever. And no one knows it better than Shedeur Sanders, who faced it last year. However, now he is making sure that he levels up his security game.

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On October 7, Shilo Sanders posted a YouTube video where he was seen house hunting in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with Shedeur Sanders. During which he gives his honest take on how serious he takes security.

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“The security here is great compared to a house,” Shilo Sanders said. “Even though I live in a gated community right now. I don’t wanna go, like, on vacation and just, like, come back, all my stuff be gone like him (pointing towards Shedeur). That’s the worst feeling ever, bro.”

To which Shedeur Sanders replied, saying he takes up security now.

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“I’ll be having security in my house when I play,” Shedeur Sanders said.

This concern comes in after the burglary incident. On November 16, 2025, while he was playing his first NFL game against the Ravens, thieves broke into his home in Ohio. They reportedly took about $200,000 worth of belongings while Sanders was away for the game.

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The Medina County Sheriff’s Office later arrested three suspects on Jan. 7, 2026. Police say the group, which included a fourth person, entered Sanders’ home wearing masks and gloves and stole the valuables. Three suspects were arrested earlier, while as of January, the fourth suspect was at large. However, in February, the fourth suspect was arrested in Georgia and is in DeKalb County Jail.

Shedeur Sanders is not the only NFL player whose home has been targeted by burglars. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Linval Joseph, and Richard Sherman have also had their homes burglarized. These incidents increased the concern among the players going for away games or training camp in the offseason.

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After the robbery, Shedeur Sanders addressed the incident publicly, saying:

“I would say definitely…I would say mentally, emotionally,” Shedeur Sanders said last year on 19th November. “Like, I know this is a trending topic that my house got broken into, but like, I’m in a mental space now to where it’s not too much that could faze me, honestly, that’s going on. And none of my jewelry got took anyway, so, by the way, none of my jewelry got took. So now, it’s just caught slipping, you know, it happens.”

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Now, after Deshaun Watson took the Browns to a 3-1 record, Shedeur Sanders’ QB1 dreams took a major hit. And trade rumors also started to increase.

Still, the Cleveland Browns want to keep Shedeur even if other teams become interested in him. According to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, Cleveland is not planning to trade the young quarterback right now.

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The Browns are happy with how Sanders has improved under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Plus, even ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi revealed a long-term plan for Sanders.

“The plan all along is to play the long game,” Oyefusi said on 92.3 The Fan. “They are pleased with what he did in the spring and summer and are making it a competition. The plan is to continue working with him behind the scenes.”

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“It’s tough for any backup, let alone a young backup quarterback. As Monken said, these guys aren’t getting any type of No. 1 reps. He’s learning scout team; behind the scenes, he’s doing the work. It’s tough, but that is the plan: keep working with him behind the scenes, and if anything happens, the hope and thought is he would go out there and execute the offense.”

Now, with things getting settled with the Browns, it will be interesting to see how Shedeur Sanders’ future turns out.