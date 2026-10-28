“I’ll Shave My Head”: Ex-Browns Star Ready to Take Drastic Step if Deshaun Watson & Co. Fail to Make Playoffs

Jarvis “Juice” Landry is putting his hair on the line for the Cleveland Browns. The former Browns wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowler made a bold guarantee on 4th and South, the podcast he co-hosts with former LSU teammate Leonard Fournette, a retired running back and Super Bowl champion.

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Landry said he keeps seeing news outlets and analysts call Cleveland a good team that will still miss the playoffs. His answer was that they are wrong, and he guaranteed the Browns will get in. He even named the penalty he would accept if his prediction proved wrong.

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“I’m going to say it right here on 4th and South: you’re wrong. Cleveland Browns making the playoffs this year. Guaranteed. If not, I’ll shave my head bald like Lenny here,” Landry said on the podcast.

It all started when Fournette asked Landry for his top three teams. Landry went with the Chiefs, the Bills and the Browns. Fournette’s pushback on that last name was simple: one good stretch does not make a top-three team overnight.

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Landry knows this franchise well after four seasons in Cleveland, where he caught 288 passes for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This is not the first time Landry has backed the Browns on the show. In June, he laid out his win total picks and sided with Cleveland. That over was listed at +105 at the time. Right now, that pick looks great. Cleveland already has five wins and needs only one more to clear that number. The Browns are also tied with the Steelers atop the AFC North.

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Fournette had faith earlier than most. Back in April, he picked the Browns to win the division, and Landry went with the Ravens instead. Fournette caught plenty of grief for it at the time.

The latest win only helped his case. Cleveland beat the Titans on the road, rallying from a 14-point deficit. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 308 yards, his first 300-yard game as a Brown.

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Watson then led a fifth-game winning drive in the final minute. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. made a 36-yard catch, and kicker Andre Szmyt hit a 32-yard field goal on the final play.

It was Watson’s fifth game-winning drive of the season and the Browns’ second straight walk-off win. Szmyt is now 14-of-16 on field goals this year. Watson was not ready to celebrate too hard afterward.

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“We haven’t even reached our peak,” Watson said. “We still have a lot more for good football left to go, and that’s what we strive for.”

Head coach Todd Monken had plenty of praise for his quarterback, too. He pointed to Watson’s knack for coming through when the game is tight.

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“He has something in him to be able to make plays when it counts.”

The run game helped this time as well. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson returned from injury, and Cleveland ran for a season-high 183 yards. Rookie receiver KC Concepcion also had a career-high 152 scrimmage yards.

Monken also talked about the belief building inside the building. He said it comes from results and trust, which is exactly what this team has been stacking up.

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“I think our players have a belief in each other, and I think they’ve done a great job of playing the next play, irrespective of the score or what’s happened in the last series, last play, where we’re at in the game.”

Next up is a trip to Pittsburgh on November 1, with first place in the division on the line. Cleveland will be tested right away. If the Browns pull it off, Landry will look like a genius. If they miss, he has already told everyone what happens to his hair.



