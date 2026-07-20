“I’m a Superhero”: Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About His Reception Outside Browns Amid QB1 Battle

Shedeur Sanders had a wild offseason. From uncertainty around his odds to be the starter, to talks about him potentially being traded off, the young signal-caller has practically seen everything. However, Sanders’ resolve isn’t broken yet, thanks to his fan following.

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Sanders was at Brooklyn High School in Ohio, attending a youth football camp. He may not have many fans, but the kids who had gathered there absolutely loved him. They nearly swarmed Sanders when he entered the field, with their coaches having to corral them to prevent further chaos. Per Cleveleand.com, the announcers had to urge kids via the loudspeakers to calm down.

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“I’m a superhero in my world, anyway,” Sanders said of the reaction to the press, via 92.3 The Fan. “Overall, I’m truly excited that they’re excited to see me and stuff. I would say most of the time, usually as athletes and everything, we’re isolated more.”

Sanders attended the event after participating in a passing camp with Deshaun Watson and other Cleveland players in Miami. Even though the team is on a break, the Browns would rather stay busy. After all, it’s high time the team overcomes its losing slump. Sanders, in particular, is leaving no stone unturned.

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With training camp soon to begin, Sanders seems to have gained on Watson in the QB1 race over the course of the previous offseason camps. Coaches have noted his improvement in these past few months, with general manager Andrew Berry saying Sanders’ growth has been “phenomenal.” What once seemed to be a near-slam-dunk for Watson has now become a battle that still has a lot left to witness.

Watson came into the offseason as the presumed frontrunner, but that lead has been shrinking. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the veteran’s arm seemed to “tail off” during camp, prompting her to suspect it had become fatigued. Watson hasn’t exactly built consistency in Cleveland either, limited to 19 games over four seasons by injuries and legal trouble.

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Either way, the gap has closed enough that NFL insiders aren’t willing to pick a side anymore.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano made that clear on Get Up, admitting he’d lean toward Watson for Week 1 but wouldn’t rule out Sanders taking the job outright and might “flip a coin’ for the decision.

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Not every observation has favored Sanders. One clip from early practices caught Florio’s eye: both quarterbacks ran the same rep, drop back, fake the pitch, reset, throw. Watson made it look effortless. Sanders’ version didn’t hold up, and Mike Florio called it “half a–ed,” like he was coasting instead of treating the rep seriously. But for Sanders to truly establish a lead, Florio suggested that head coach Todd Monken become stricter with the Year 2 quarterback.

Still, Sanders feels like he’s in the right headspace as training camp approaches.

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“Mindset, I would say, how I think every day,” Sanders said, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “Yeah, how I think every day is my mindset. Be the best. Be the best person I could be, whether that’s on the field, off the field, in the community, spiritually, emotionally, everything. I just try to be the best.”