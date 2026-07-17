“I’m Gonna Sign You”: Shedeur Sanders Offers Shilo New Career After Buccaneers Cut

Cap constraints were going to end Shilo Sanders’ NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers long before he threw that punch at that Bills tight end in the 2025 preseason. But he wasn’t worried because, in his own words, he was blessed “with a lot of talents to do other things other than play football.” Now, those talents might get a boost from his little brother, Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

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In a recent video uploaded on Shilo’s official YouTube channel, the brothers hit a restaurant for dinner to celebrate Shedeur’s new single titled Turn Back. Seated at their table, the conversation turned to music, and that’s when Shedeur made an offer to his older brother.

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“I want to sign you to a 360; what do you say?” Shedeur asked.

Shilo, never skipping a beat, countered with, “I’m going to sign you to a 360.” Shedeur fired back with, “I’m dropping without you,” referring to his new single. Shilo took this moment to hint at another music release: “Imma drop soon, my boy.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 10, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 202407010_jhp_wb4_0182

A 360 deal is a business relationship between an artist and a music company where the company provides all the support – finances, marketing, promotion, touring – in exchange for a percentage of whatever the artist makes. This includes everything from steaming and live shows to merchandise and endorsements. That’s the kind of leverage that Shilo and Shedeur Sanders were joking about handing each other over dinner. But Shilo doesn’t really need it.

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Back when Shilo got ejected from the game with the Bucs, he revealed on his Twitch stream that he sat down in his studio that night and recorded a whole song. He’d already made the beat before the game even started, and after things went south on the gridiron, Shilo was immediately locked into his music. And this wasn’t a fallback plan for Shilo; he’d been building this career path for quite some time.

Shilo released his 15-track debut album Hate 2 Love at the start of 2025, and the project includes tracks like Change, No Saving, and more. He had already released a song titled HaHA in collaboration with Bravoo Hunnidz back in May 2024. Even when he got waived by the Bucs, he spoke about how he has multiple trades to fall back on, music definitely being one of them.

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“I’ve always done that my whole life playing football with music, acting, and modeling,” Shilo had said in a video he posted on his YouTube page. “I’m well-versed and my parents made sure of that. I’ve been prepared for anything to happen because you never know what could happen. I truly believe God has a big plan for me and I’m grateful to bring you along with me and keep you updated on everything.”

Two brothers joking about signing each other to 360 deals sounds like a bit until you remember one of them has already released an album and has been teasing the next one for a while now. And Shilo has done this without a single record label in sight. Shedeur Sanders doesn’t need to sign his brother to a 360. Shilo might be on the way to building one for himself.