“I’m Gonna Take Her Out”: Shilo Sanders Reveals True Feelings on Female Browns Reporter Months After Pasing Harsh Comment

The Shedeur Sanders v Deshaun Watson battle for the QB1 spot on the Cleveland Browns roster was a media firestorm throughout the offseason. So much so that even those indirectly related to all the ruckus were swept into it. One such incident was related to the derogatory comments made by Shedeur Sanders’ brother, Shilo Sanders, about a veteran Browns beat reporter and insider, Mary Kay Cabot.

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The Sanders family was reasonably upset when Deshaun Watson (who returned from a long-term injury) was being pipped to take over from Shedeur after the latter ended the season as the Browns’ starting QB. So Shilo made a sexist comment, “Go make a sandwich Mary,” on Instagram under a post that quoted Mary Kay Cabot breaking insider info that Deshaun Watson had the “inside track” to win the QB1 competition and calling for the Browns to designate Watson as the starter so that their offense could “start to cook.” However, fast-forward to now, Shilo has done a complete U-turn, praising Mary Kay Cabot recently during a livestream.

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“Nah bro, Mary Kay’s actually been doing good. She’s been doing good this offseason on reporting and stuff, and this whole time. I might take her out to eat whenever I go to Cleveland,” Shilo Sanders stated when asked about Mary Kay Cabot by a viewer in chat.

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Previously, Mary Kay had defended herself verbally, sending a strong message to Shilo’s misogynistic words the morning after the Instagram comment.

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Cabot stated on Cleveland sports radio station 92.3 The Fan that she truly believed she had been an inspiration for many women and young girls, showing them that they could succeed in a male-dominated industry and handle everything that came with it.

“I’m just happy that I have been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue, and that’s just how I feel about that,” Mary Kay Cabot had added.

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Shilo Sanders at the time disregarded her stance and went on Twitch to accuse Cabot of holding an emotional bias against his brother, Shedeur Sanders. Shilo claimed her opinions were hateful toward Shedeur and told her to stick to reporting facts rather than pushing unfair narratives against Shedeur.

Since then, the QB1 situation at the Browns camp has largely been resolved. Recently, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Todd Monken has chosen Deshaun Watson to be the starter under center for the Browns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

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While Shilo Sanders hasn’t publicly reacted to this newest development, it will be interesting to see how he responds, if he does, to his brother Shedeur Sanders starting the season as a backup.