Deshaun Watson’s time with the Cleveland Browns has been anything but smooth. He has struggled to maintain consistency with injuries that have limited his presence. But his latest highlight came against his former team, the Houston Texans, where he led the team to a 27-24 comeback victory. And former Browns wide receiver Leonard Fournette believes that Cleveland should commit to him.

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Speaking on 4th and South Show, Leonard Fournette said, “Sign him. He’s playing like a QB1 and a future QB1. It’s hard to find quarterbacks in this league nowadays. He had his ups and downs, but he’s comfortable right now. And I would say sign him.”

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And Jarvis Landry immediately agreed to his suggestion by responding, “immediately,” when Fournette brought up the proposal.

Fournette believes the Browns should prioritize Watson’s recent performances instead of staying clueless about their quarterback’s future. He acknowledged Shedeur Sanders but suggested that Sanders could be the future of another team. But for now, Watson is the player worth committing to for the Cleveland Browns.

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Watson’s last performance was against the franchise that drafted him. Cleveland fell behind 17-0 against the Texans before making an impressive comeback. Watson completed 25 of 40 passes for 312 yards and a rushing touchdown. He helped to deliver a game-winning drive.

Most importantly, it was Watson’s sixth fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season. The victory not only ended Cleveland’s two-game losing streak but also gave Watson an opportunity to make a statement against his former team.

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Cleveland has plenty of history to weigh before making a new commitment. When the Browns traded for Watson in 2022, they handed him a record-setting, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Since then, the franchise has dealt with an 11-game suspension in 2022, shoulder and Achilles injuries that limited him to just 13 total appearances across 2023 and 2024, and a rehab period that kept him off the field in 2025.

His current 2026 run, 2,118 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions across nine games, represents his healthiest stretch in a Browns uniform.

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“He did it before this season. Sixth game winner. Not only that, you do that to the team that wrote you off. If Sheuder is going to stay there, it’s going to be tough for him because I think Sheuder is the future of somebody’s team. But right now, Deshaun Watson is playing,” added Fournette.

However, Watson is not the only quarterback Cleveland must consider. Sanders is also an important part of its future. But Fournette believes that Cleveland should focus on the player who is currently giving their best to compete.

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“Cleveland is going to have to make some decisions. Do Andrew Barry and the Cleveland Browns sign Deshaun Watson before the end of the season? Or do they say, ‘ You know what, Sheuder is the answer?”‘ said Landry.

The discussion also mentioned GM Andrew Barry and HC Todd Monken. Cleveland must decide, and for that, Watson must maintain his consistency. He must stay healthy and prove that he can lead the franchise over the long term. At the same time, the team must decide if keeping Sanders as a developmental option makes sense for their plans.

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Re-signing Watson would also break from Cleveland’s recent financial approach with the veteran quarterback. Over the past two offseasons, Berry repeatedly restructured Watson’s original deal just to create immediate salary cap relief, pushing heavy dead-cap charges into 2027.

Committing fresh money to a quarterback with a history of major surgeries mirrors the risky extensions teams like the New York Giants gave Daniel Jones after one solid season, which is a precedent the front office cannot ignore with a cheaper, younger option in Sanders already on the roster