Browns’ Incredible Gesture for Bernie Kosar’s Deceased Savior in Cleveland as Legendary QB Sends Special Message

Essentials Inside The Story The Cleveland Browns staged a pregame ceremony at their final home game.

Bernie Kosar delivered a recorded message tied to the tribute.

The moment reframed the night beyond the Steelers matchup.

The Cleveland Browns did one of the most heartfelt things before the Pittsburgh Steelers game. They brought in a special guest as their Dawg Pound Captain to honor the savior of Bernie Kosar’s life. The special guest was Bryce Dunlap’s mother, Kimberly Dunlap Kane.

The event was great. She smashed the Pittsburgh logo guitar and officially started the game day. She was seen embracing her family, as it was a pretty emotional moment for them.

Kimberly Dunlap Kane deserved every bit of the honor from the Browns. It was because of his late son, Bryce, that Bernie Kosar is alive and healthy. She wore a Browns jersey with Bryce written on it. The jersey number was 19, which was worn by Kosar. It was the final home game for the Browns, and having Kim Kane do the honors is truly a great gesture from Cleveland and the former football quarterback. Some things are bigger than football, and it was one such incident.

“An unforgettable moment for our DPC,” posted the Cleveland Browns on X.

Since 2024, the Browns legend has been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. It became necessary for him to get a liver transplant as soon as possible. Thankfully, it was Bryce Dunlap’s wish to donate his organs. 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap suffered from an anoxic brain injury. He became unresponsive four days before his death due to respiratory distress. After taking his last breath on November 16, 2025, his liver was donated to Bernie Kosar through a nonprofit organ procurement organization called LifeBanc. Kosar had a liver transplant the very next day, releasing a video following the surgery. On November 24, 2025, he was discharged and has been slowly recovering.

Bryce would have been so happy to receive such an honor and reception from the Cleveland Browns, especially with what Bernie Kosar had to say.

Bernie Kosar sent a heartfelt message to Bryce and his mother, Kimberly

To make things even more memorable for the Dunlap family, Bernie Kosar shared a message through the stadium’s video camera.

“Hi, Browns fans,” said an enthusiastic and smiling Bernie Kosar on X, via the Cleveland Browns. “I can’t even begin to share how appreciative I am for the gift I received from Bryce Dunlap. Everyone, please get on your feet and make some noise to show your support for my hero, Bryce. And here to represent Bryce is his mother, Kimberly Dunlap Kane, who’ll be today’s Dawg Pound Captain. You matter, Go Browns.”

The former QB also apologized for not being able to attend the event live. He wanted to honor Bryce and his mother in person.

Nonetheless, the moment will live rent-free inside the minds of the Dunlap family, Bernie Kosar, and Browns fans. It may not have been a winning season for the Browns, but the Dawg Pound Ceremony was indeed a powerful one.

Hopefully, Kimberly Dunlap Kane and Bernie Kosar will meet in the future. Maybe as another DPC or just a regular meeting. Who knows? Either way, fans will be rooting for it to happen soon. Bryce’s family will meet his idol, while Kosar will meet his savior’s family.