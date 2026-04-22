“It’s a Valuable Tool”: Todd Monken Explains Why Browns Are Using Unique Tech to Evaluate Shedeur Sanders & Co. Amid QB Competition

Essentials Inside The Story The QB battle between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel is underway in the minicamp.

The team drills saw Shedeur and Watson receive first-team reps, while Gabriel did not.

Todd Monken has his work cut out, but at least there is tech to help him.

As the QB battle between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel began during the Browns’ three-day voluntary minicamp on April 21, one unusual detail caught the attention of many onlookers. Each quarterback had a small camera attached to his helmet. It turns out new head coach Todd Monken has adopted this technique to help address the Browns’ long-term QB dilemma.

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“It’s a valuable tool,” Todd Monken told reporters at the minicamp. “Unless you want to be standing in the huddle to hear their communication like it’s actually being relayed from me to those players, and then it allows you to pre-snap and then post-snap get an idea where their eyes are. Are they in the right place?”

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This year, the Browns got permission to hold this additional minicamp because they hired a new head coach. That extra time gives Todd Monken a chance to begin installing his offensive system before training camp. Monken, for his part, wasted little time in installing advanced technology to get unique footage for review after practice.

By equipping players with helmet cameras, the Browns’ coaching staff will get a first-person perspective for better evaluation. Now, while the Browns are trying to identify their starting QB for the 2026 season, every small detail matters, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

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During Todd Monken’s first practice as an NFL head coach, all three QBs participated in the evaluation process with something to prove. Back in 2022, the Browns traded three first-round picks to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans and then signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. At the time, the Browns believed they had secured their franchise quarterback. But the results haven’t matched the investment.

Since arriving in Cleveland, Deshaun Watson has struggled to stay on the field, with a shoulder injury and an ACL tear sidelining him for multiple games since October 2024. Along with that, Watson also faced an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. As a result, Watson has not played 49 NFL games during his four seasons in Cleveland.

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Last December, Watson returned to practice for the first time after he underwent a second ACL repair surgery. Still, because he hasn’t played in a game since 2024, this season could be Watson’s final opportunity to prove he can still be an NFL starter.

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Meanwhile, in last year’s NFL Draft, the Browns invested in younger QB options by selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. During the 2025 season, Gabriel began as Cleveland’s starting QB. He recorded 937 yards, 7 touchdowns, and two interceptions, but the Browns went just 1-5 with him under center before an injury sidelined him.

After that, Shedeur Sanders stepped in and started the remainder of the season. He recorded 1,400 passing yards, 7 TDs, and 10 INTs, finishing with a 3-4 record as the Browns’ starter. As such, both rookies received opportunities in Cleveland, but neither fully seized the QB1 role. This has opened a three-way battle between Watson, Shedeur, and Gabriel this offseason, with each looking to get as many practice snaps as possible to showcase their potential as a starter.

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Todd Monken clears the air on the QB battle at minicamp

The three quarterbacks began the first day of the Browns’ voluntary minicamp working through footwork drills and throwing routes during individual periods. Once team drills began, however, both Shedeur and Watson received first-team reps, while Gabriel did not. Was that a sign that the QB competition in Cleveland had already narrowed to two candidates?

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Imago TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 27: Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken looks up at the instant replay during the NFL American Football Herren USA Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 27, 2016, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire) NFL: NOV 27 Seahawks at Buccaneers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon357161127689

Tampa Fl November 27 Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken looks Up AT The Instant Replay during The NFL American Football men USA Game between The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ON November 27 2016 AT Raymond James Stage in Tampa Fl Photo by Cliff Welch Icon Sports Wire NFL Nov 27 Seahawks AT Buccaneers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon357161127689

“He [Shedeur] was first man up,” Monken said. “The way it was going to turn out, Shedeur was going to get more reps, some of it in [seven on seven], some of it in [11 on 11]. Team periods were slowed down [and] set up in a way for us to get a look at all of them. The plan was to have Shedeur get a few more reps, but have Deshaun and Shedeur both have reps with the ones.”

According to Todd Monken, the rotation followed a plan designed by Browns QB coach Mike Bajakian. Monken emphasized that the practice structure will continue to evolve throughout the offseason. At the same time, Monken also rejected the idea that the starting QB battle will come down to only two players.

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“I wouldn’t say it’s a two-man race,” Monken added. “I would just say that at every position, there’s competition. Irrespective of the reps they get, which I’ve said before, everybody ought to be competing.”

While talking about Gabriel, Monken also praised his “intelligence” and “professionalism,” while the young QB remains focused on controlling what he can in Cleveland. Recently, Browns GM Andrew Berry also acknowledged that his team could still select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. So, the QB battle in Cleveland may not stop with the current roster.