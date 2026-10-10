“It’s Not a Comeback Story”: Former Browns QB Stands Against Deshaun Watson’s Redemption Arc Despite 3–1 Start

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders quarterback battle took over the Cleveland Browns’ offseason and preseason. Now that the Browns are entering Week 5 with a 3-1 record after their 27-24 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, many believe the Browns made a good call by going for veteran experience despite Watson not having played a full season since 2020.

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But not everyone agrees that 2026 is Watson’s comeback story.

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“Dan, if you could separate the injuries from the off-field action, then yeah, it would be a comeback story,” former Browns QB Robert Griffin III said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I just don’t think you can do that. And you know, I’ve seen it feels like a lot of a lot of people are trying to do that,” Griffin said. “And you know, I let my feelings be known about that years ago when the verdict was actually laid down. So it’s not a comeback story.”

Watson missed time in the last three seasons due to injuries. However, he was suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season following the NFL’s investigation in light of the numerous sexual assault allegations against him. Watson came to Cleveland an already unpopular QB, and the team also drew flak for signing a player with such allegations against him.

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The unpopularity only grew after Watson started missing more time in the subsequent seasons. He was out for the entirety of the 2025 season after he once again tore his Achilles. 2026 was the last year on his contract with the Browns, which is worth $230 million. Many believe he hasn’t done much to be given that much money.

This season was going to be do-or-die for him, and surprisingly, he’s doing really well. The only way he could begin flipping the narrative was by winning games, and he’s won three out of the four he’s played so far. Deshaun Watson has thrown for 855 yards with an accuracy of an impressive 69.6%, along with six touchdowns through four games.

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Though Griffin III may not be willing to believe it yet, Watson might be leaning into that redemption narrative now. During their matchup against the Steelers, he insisted that he walked out of the tunnel last. The fans, who booed him the first time he played at the Huntington Bank Field this preseason, welcomed him with a better response.

“I think the fans were a big part of that,” Monken said. “And the reception he got as he came onto the field. Now, he earned that. But you have got to earn it. They weren’t going to do that unless he’d earned it and where we were as a team. But I’m so happy for him, and we just started.”

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The Browns still have many more games to play this season, but it will define whether Deshaun Watson even gets to play next year or not. Whether or not that happens in Cleveland is left to be seen.

Shedeur Sanders had been the more popular quarterback this offseason, and many wanted him to start instead of Watson. FOX 8’s Tino Bovenzi noted that there is still a bigger stock of Shedeur Sanders No. 2 jerseys compared to Watson’s No. 4 in the Browns Pro Shop, and the veteran QB’s jerseys are also highly discounted on the NFL shop’s website.

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But a fan told the network that if Watson begins to “rock,” his jerseys will sell.

Is Deshaun Watson going to turn the tables this year? Only time will tell.