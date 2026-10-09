“It’s Not Okay”: Shedeur Sanders Makes Deion’s Approval a Must Before Dating Someone

Growing up under the watchful eye of Deion Sanders, from Trinity Christian High School to the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders knows the importance of discipline off the field. While the Cleveland Browns QB may dazzle fans with his lifestyle, the NFL player is actually quite secretive about his relationships.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite being a rising QB, the young athlete made it clear that his dating preferences require the blessing of his parents. When Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Willa Bennett asked him, “Is it okay to date someone your parents don’t approve of?” Sanders was quick to clarify his thoughts on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not okay to date them because I think they think things through… And they had a relationship and they divorced. So, they should probably had the best experience on tell me what I should and shouldn’t do.”

Shedeur’s parents, Coach Prime and model Pilar Sanders, officially divorced in 2013. And contrary to popular belief, Sanders doesn’t disregard the problems that led to his parents’ divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father’s advice also plays a big part in the equation, as the athlete credits him with teaching him the value of patience.

“He lived the life that you know we all trying to obtain and trying to live. So it was more about like focus on your career and focus on what you have to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By applying this philosophy, the young man remains calm and collected when opening up about his relationships. When asked if bringing women home to meet his dad is scary, Shedeur answered,

“I don’t feel nervous because I’m proud of like whatever I bring home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he maintains clear boundaries when getting to know someone in Cleveland, confirming that new dates “can’t come to the house yet… It’s about feel… when I feel the time is right.”

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 16: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 is shown after the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 16 Preseason Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250816131

“I protect my family, and I protect who I love. I’m extremely picky with who comes around,” Shedeur confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

When addressing how he approaches potential partners, the athlete emphasized establishing a foundation first.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s truly be friends first. I don’t plan on dying anytime soon. I’m in it for the long game. A lot of people like to rush too quickly.”

According to him, the initial infatuation can be overwhelming and misleading before reality hits. For the young man, long-term relationships are only meaningful after the “reality check.”

Shedeur also explained that he’d like his girlfriend to be self-motivated and can keep up with his demanding lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what his love language is, he responded, “A focused woman,” before adding that he values quality time with no distractions and is big on vibes. Sanders also revealed that bringing your friends on the first date is the biggest red flag according to him.

But perhaps Shedeur Sanders’ revelation of how much he values Coach Prime and his mother’s opinion on who he chooses to date is what the fans will take the most notice of.