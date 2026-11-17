Deshaun Watson gave a clutch performance against his former team, the Houston Texans, and helped the Cleveland Browns overcome a 17-point deficit to achieve a 27-24 win on November 15. He led his sixth game-winning drive of the season. But even after such production, questions about his performance have continued, and Watson has not received much appreciation for his performance.

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ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky described Watson’s performance against the Texans as the best quarterback tape from Sunday that did not get enough attention. Reacting to that, Watson’s personal QB coach Quincy Avery showed frustration with the public’s unwillingness to acknowledge Watson’s improvement even after the results were impactful.

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Speaking of Deshaun Watson’s performance, Quincy Avery wrote on X, “It’s tough for people to say he played well.”

Avery’s frustration reflects a broader pattern of media skepticism toward Watson despite his recent statistical improvements and clutch performances. While the Browns quarterback has made significant strides in recent weeks, his past struggles still continue to shape the conversation around him. He finished the last game with 312 passing yards, 49 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown.

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The Browns fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter but fought their way back into the game at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Watson made a six-yard rushing touchdown before Cleveland gained control in the second half. He stayed calm and composed even after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter.

Watson guided the offense into position for Quinshon Judkins’ game-winning five-yard touchdown with just 53 seconds remaining.

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The quarterback recorded his third consecutive 300-yard passing performance as he completed 25 of 40 attempts. He became the second Browns quarterback to record six fourth-quarter game-winning drives in a season, matching Bernie Kosar’s 1986 record. And Brian Sipe, with seven in 1979, is the only one to record more for the Browns in a single season.

Watson’s numbers explain why the debate around him has not disappeared yet. Through Week 10, he completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,118 yards and seven touchdowns, with an 89.1 passer rating. His passing production may have improved, but his touchdown score is still low.

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While Watson’s completion percentage and yardage have improved, his seven touchdowns through ten games remain below league average for a starting QB, tempering the ‘hot form’ narrative. That leaves him with both optimism and criticism as well.

“People know the history behind it,” Watson said, according to ESPN. “Didn’t leave on a good note, but it’s all love for the city of Houston, the fans there, the players there, some of the staff there, most definitely that I got to see today. And even the older ownership. So it was good to see a lot of people, familiar faces, but it’s still love, but it’s definitely a good win.”

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Beating Houston was a special victory for Watson, being the team that traded him to Cleveland. After his comeback performance, conversations around the league have started about the extension of his contract.

As Cleveland enters its bye week with a 6-4 record, Watson has an opportunity to build on his recent performance. Avery believes the media is hesitant to give the quarterback credit, but consistent performance can make it difficult to ignore.