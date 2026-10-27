“I’ve Been Out Here”: Legendary Browns QB Quietly Helps Shedeur Sanders After He Falls Behind Deshaun Watson in QB Race

Sometimes the biggest support happens when the cameras are off. Browns legend Bernie Kosar, who played quarterback in Cleveland from 1985 to 1993, may be doing exactly that for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. And it is happening while Sanders sits behind Deshaun Watson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cleveland sports host Garrett Bush shared the story in a clip that was posted on X by Change7he Narrative. Bush said Kosar told him directly that he has been working with Sanders away from the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He tells me, he said, ‘G Bush, man, I’ve been out here with Shedeur.’ I’ve been out here. I’ve been out here putting that work in. I’m telling you, when you get a chance to see him, he going to be dynamic.”

Bush then wondered why nobody else was talking about it. He said a franchise legend vouching for Sanders as a future starter in the league should be a much bigger story, and he asked why more people had not brought it up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing makes it even more interesting. Watson won the Browns’ starting job in August, and Sanders went to the bench. Head coach Todd Monken has stuck with Watson ever since, and the results have kept that decision easy to defend.

Watson has the Browns rolling too. Cleveland is 5-2 after Sunday’s 27-24 win at the Titans, sealed by kicker Andre Szmyt’s 32-yard field goal. Watson threw for 308 yards, his first 300-yard game as a Brown, and has led a game-winning drive in all five wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

His contract is a different story. Watson is in the final year of a five-year, $230 million deal, and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called new contract talk way premature last week. That is a big reason Sanders’ name keeps coming up, though one recent take says his chance may have to wait until 2027.

Earlier this month, the city even gave Kosar his own day. Tuesday, Oct. 13 was officially Bernie Kosar Day in Cleveland, marking the 41st anniversary of his first regular-season start in 1985. Kosar has been loud about Sanders for months. He even posted on X after spending time with him earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great spending time with the talented Shedeur Sanders, an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead. His work ethic, leadership, and commitment to excellence are what Game Changers are all about.”

Sanders was a fifth-round pick in 2025, taken 144th overall. During a September appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily, Kosar made his feelings very clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a big believer that guys deserve their opportunity to play, but I’ve really loved what I’ve seen in Shedeur Sanders. His work ethic, the way he’s progressed, his efficiency and what he’s thrown with the ball.”

Sanders returned the respect when he talked with Kosar in August. He insisted that his battle with Watson is not personal, and the way he described the quarterback room says a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We like the hard coaching,” Sanders said. “We like all that stuff because we know it’s coming from a place of wanting us to be great. Everybody’s goal is aligned here. That’s why we don’t have the petty quarterback battles internally. [Who starts is] not up to us. It’s up to, you know, whoever the coaches think, whoever puts their best foot forward.”

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, and Cleveland went 3-4 in them. Now he is waiting for a real second chance, with a franchise legend backing him.

Cleveland visits the Steelers on November 1, and Watson will keep the keys for now. Whether Sanders ever gets that shot is up to Watson and Monken. Still, it is hard not to love the picture of Kosar putting in work with the guy waiting for his turn.