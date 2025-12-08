Jameis Winston Furious at Kevin Stefanski’s Mistake as Browns HC Clears Stance on Failed 2-Point Conversion

Kevin Stefanski’s late-game gamble didn’t just cost the Cleveland Browns a chance to tie the game; it drew a sharp critique from one of the league’s most outspoken quarterbacks. The risky two-point call backfired, sparking immediate frustration. While Cleveland supporters are still arguing about the decision, NFL player Jameis Winston chimed in with what seemed like a subtle jab at the call that cost Cleveland a chance to tie the game.

Winston, who recently featured as a guest analyst on FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff, took to X to comment.

“Watched and played a lot of football, and that’s just not right. No way,” he wrote

Though he didn’t name Stefanski or the Browns, fans quickly connected the dots. Many felt his words were aimed at Cleveland’s late-game blunder. With just over a minute left, quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw his third touchdown of the day to pull the Browns closer, and they had a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion.

But instead of giving the rookie quarterback a shot at the game-tying two-point conversion, Stefanski made an odd decision. He put rookie running back Quinshon Judkins in a Wildcat package. It didn’t work out for them.

The pass fell incomplete, and that pretty much locked in Tennessee’s second win of the season. The decision further frustrated fans, who vented their anger on social media. Some criticized Stefanski, arguing that the call not only cost the Browns the game but also stalled the momentum the rookie had built.

And it wasn’t like Sanders had a bad day. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, threw three touchdowns with one interception, and even rushed for a TD. And he might have already outperformed fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

More importantly, he gave the Browns the spark they desperately needed. Even Stefanski praised Sanders’ performance after the game.

“He fought throughout the game, which we knew he would,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, with any young player, there’s going to be ups and downs, and I thought there were some really, really, really good moments. He’ll keep learning from some of the plays he wants back, but (there were) some really good moments.”

And the Browns’ Head Coach even cleared his stance on the controversial call.

Kevin Stefanski addressed the failed 2-point conversion

After the game, Stefanski made it clear that he was taking the blame himself.

“Not gonna get into all the specifics, but obviously did not go as we thought it would,” Stefanski said. “I’m responsible for all of it.”

Earlier, Coach Stefanski was criticized for not allowing Sanders to start early in the season. Why did he take Sanders off the field for the biggest play of the night?

“It’s a two-point play. Didn’t come through on our first two-point play, got to the second two-point play, we didn’t come through,” he said.

However, this wasn’t a clear answer to the concerns. As for the QB, he was quite clear about his stance on the plan.

“If I’m out there any play, I wish I would always have the ball in my hand, but that’s not what football is,” Sanders said. “Sometimes you got to run the ball, sometimes you got to kick a field goal. … I know we practiced something and executed in practice, and we just didn’t seem to execute it today. So I would never go against what the call was or anything.”

Sanders’ performance has likely earned him the chance to start the next few games. But whether the Browns can actually turn that into wins will depend heavily on how Stefanski handles things from here.