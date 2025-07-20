Jerry Jeudy Tells Long Suspected Shedeur Sanders & Browns Truth As WR Pushes Against QB Changes

It starts with Joe Burrow. Then Lamar Jackson. Then a five-week tour through football hell: Green Bay’s frozen fortress, Detroit’s wrecking crew, and Minnesota’s defensive mind games. That’s how the Cleveland Browns open their 2025 season. Not exactly the kind of schedule where you ‘figure things out’ at quarterback. And that’s exactly why former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum didn’t waste time pretending. On Get Up, he spelled it out in GM-speak but with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer: “Let’s go with Joe Flacco and all those starts.”

In other words: save the fairy tales for later. This isn’t the time to toss a rookie into the fire and hope he comes out looking like Joe Montana. Not when your first five games could bury your season before October even starts. This is the circus Jerry Jeudy just got dropped into – and he knows it.

On Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco, Jeudy kept it diplomatic when Shannon poked the bear, asking about the current Browns QB logjam. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and, of course, Shedeur Sanders. Jeudy didn’t pick favorites. But he did fire a shot of subtle truth. “I’m thankful thankful for is just having a uh four great quarterbacks, you know, that’s go out there and compete um every day,” Jeudy said. “I don’t got no control over that, man. Whoever the coaching staff choose and whoever they pick to be the quarterback, you know, I’m just I’m just make sure make their job easier when they throw me the ball.” Translation? Don’t drag me into this circus. Jeudy’s job is to produce, no matter who’s throwing the ball. But buried inside that neutral answer is a loud undertone: He’s seen what QB drama does to a locker room. He’s not getting pulled into another one.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 and quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_008

And the thing is that Jeudy has been producing. Despite the Browns’ collapse last year, he finished with 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 72.3 yards per game and 13.7 per catch. He was one of the few bright spots in a fading offense. And now, he’s not just the WR1 by role, he’s the guy with the voice and the numbers to back it.

But the Browns still haven’t chosen their QB. Gabriel’s been getting the early reps. Shedeur’s grinding on the second field. Flacco’s holding the clipboard like a man ready for one last ride. And Kenny Pickett? Still unpacking from Pittsburgh. That’s not a QB room, that’s a Netflix docuseries waiting to happen. It’s no mystery why Jeudy’s keeping things diplomatic. He’s lived this before.

Jerry Jeudy just wants a damn signal-caller who sticks

Imagine running routes in chaos. One week, it’s Russell Wilson. Next week it’s Brett Rypien. Then it’s the coordinator’s clipboard on fire. That was Jerry Jeudy’s life in Denver. And it wasn’t pretty. Now in Cleveland, Jeudy is finally breathing. Stable snaps. A set offensive vision. A team that looks like it wants to compete.

So when he sat down with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on the Night Cap podcast, he let a little truth slip – no filters, just real. “Consistency,” Jeudy said, explaining that’s what was missing in Denver. He talked about the musical chairs of quarterbacks, coaches, and even his health. “I had to deal with when it comes to playing football, you know, such as injuries, you know, different quarterback each and every game. different coaching staff, you know, so that’s something that could really affect a raw receiver.”

Now in Cleveland, Jeudy finally has a system he understands. A playbook that doesn’t change weekly. And – until further notice – a healthy body. That’s why he said it plain: “Now that I got the um opportunity to really, had a healthy season being able to be that number one receiver, be that number one option and be able to be get put into great position to be able to perform the way I’ve done, that’s that’s all a receiver could ask for for real.” But the QB instability is creeping back in. If the Browns roll out a different starter every month again, Jeudy knows exactly what happens next: miscommunication, missed timing, dropped production, rinse, repeat. He didn’t come to Cleveland to relive the Denver nightmare in orange and brown.