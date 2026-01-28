Jim Schwartz Makes Final Decision on Leaving Browns After Todd Monken’s Hiring – Report

After hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach, the Cleveland Browns are now facing a massive Jim Schwartz problem. The Browns’ defensive coordinator was one of the franchise’s top head coaching candidates, but since the Cleveland front office decided to pivot to a different direction by bringing in Monken, Schwartz is ready to find a new team in the NFL.

“After the Browns informed DC Jim Schwartz this morning they were passing him over to hire Todd Monken as head coach, Schwartz was visibly upset, said goodbyes in the building and told other coaches he’s not coming back, sources tell The Insiders,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X. “Schwartz is under contract and Cleveland wants to retain him. But his future is now unclear.”

The development was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who further revealed that Jim Schwartz was unhappy with this decision by the Browns and is adamant about leaving the franchise.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.