Jimmy Haslam Already Sets First Condition For New Browns HC as Shedeur Sanders Addresses Kevin Stefanski Firing – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Browns head coach opening comes with a defensive condition attached

Jim Schwartz’s elite defense shaping Cleveland’s coaching search

Shedeur Sanders reacts calmly as Browns turn page post-Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam needs a new head coach. But the position comes with a condition, as per one NFL reporter. Haslam fired Kevin Stefanski after the Browns finished with a 5-13 record and missed out on the playoffs for the second consecutive season. It is now upon GM Andrew Berry to interview the next potential candidates for the head coach position. However, there could be one condition that the new Browns HC will need to abide by.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski,” said NFL reporter Ari Meirov, via NFL Spotlight With Ari Meirov on YouTube. “They still have Jim Schwartz on as their DC. There is a scenario here where Cleveland, whoever they hire as head coach, they want that head coach to inherit Jim Schwartz as his DC.

While Haslam didn’t directly admit that the DC would be non-optional, Meirov’s suggestion that the condition will be there makes logical sense. This is especially true considering Berry’s respect for the coach. Earlier this week, the GM spoke highly of their defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jim’s an outstanding football coach,” Berry said on Monday. “We have a lot of respect for him.”

Haslam fired Joe Woods after the 2022 season because of defensive errors and a lack of communication in the defense. Woods was fired after a three-year tenure with the team. Following Woods’ firing, the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz in 2023 from the Tennessee Titans. Schwartz came with an impressive record with the Titans, improving their defensive ranking from the twenties to the top six.

In his first season, the Browns led the NFL in total defense and passing defense with 270.2 yards allowed per game. It helped him earn the 2023 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award. This year, the Browns continued this streak with a 2nd-best PFF grade in terms of defense. These achievements clearly make Schwartz too valuable an asset to lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are a team out here who’s like, “Wow, the Browns are doing a wonderful job on the defense. Great job there,” Meirov further explained. “We would love to get Jim Schwartz as our defensive coordinator. It sound like the Browns are going to block that.”

In his second season, the overall team failed to carry over the magic. However, the Browns were impressive on defense. Myles Garrett became the sack king by setting the record for most sacks in a single NFL season (23) under Jim Schwartz’s coaching. In fact, Jim Schwartz has done a great job in the Browns’ defense that he’s also expected to interview for the HC position. Having previously been the head coach of the Lions, this could be a real possibility, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the Browns’ owner has set the condition for the franchise’s upcoming head coach, quarterback Shedeur Sanders finally speaks on Kevin Stefanski getting fired.

Shedeur Sanders believes the firing of the HC just portrayed the league’s mentality

Shedeur Sanders grew up with football in his home. His father, Deion Sanders, is a two-time Super Bowl winner, and his elder brother, Shilo Sanders, also played football at college. Therefore, Shedeur was not surprised when Kevin Stefanski was let go.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just found out a couple seconds ago,” said Shedeur Sanders on Monday, via the team’s official transcript. “But I think it’s just overall the mentality, like things are going to happen, that’s just how the league is. Moving forward, just focus on what we can improve, individually, for the next head coach.”

This season, Shedeur went from an unused rookie to starting the last few games for the Browns. It was HC Kevin Stefanski who drafted him and gave him his big break.

“He’s been real tough,” Sanders made an honest admission about Kevin Stefanski. “It’s good, and I think I grew and learned a lot from him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Jimmy Haslam drawing a line under Black Monday and Shedeur Sanders embracing the league’s next-man-up mentality, Cleveland is already turning the page. The spotlight now shifts to the Browns’ next head coach and whether that hire becomes the long-term partner capable of shaping Shedeur’s future in orange and brown.