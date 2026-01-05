Jimmy Haslam Breaks Silence on Kevin Stefanski’s Firing As Browns Decide GM Andrew Berry’s Future

Following just eight wins in two seasons, it wasn’t a surprise to see the Browns fire Kevin Stefanski. And now, the team owner has shared his hindsight on the last two years. Jimmy and Dee Haslam parted ways with the head coach on January 5th, and now, they’ve released a statement speaking about the situation.

“We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization, but our results over the last two seasons has not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary,” said Jimmy and Dee Haslam, via Ian Rapoport on X. “We wish Kevin, Michelle and the Stefanski family all the best in the future.”

Amid the firing, GM Andrew Berry will lead the football operations in Cleveland.