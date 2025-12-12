Jimmy Haslam Keeps Open Door For Kevin Stefanski Exit as Shedeur Sanders Makes Browns Plan Clear – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Ownership undecided on Stefanski and Berry as pressure builds.

Jimmy Haslam’s indecision has cast a long shadow over Berea, leaving the futures of both his coach and general manager hanging by a thread. The Cleveland Browns are caught in the middle of organizational chaos. With ownership still undecided about the future of their head coach and general manager, the team is heading toward a decision they can’t keep putting off.

“The Browns are still deciding the future and fate of their coach and their GM,” Rizzo said as per his sources on ESPN Cleveland. “They’ve not made up their mind yet.”

The uncertainty began with the revelation on ESPN Cleveland. Host Tony Rizzo said he’s hearing that Jimmy Haslam has not decided whether Kevin Stefanski or general manager Andrew Berry will return. The news involved the management reportedly accepting a fumble on their end in the situation with Deshaun Watson, too.

Chris Oldach couldn’t believe the case, but Rizzo insisted the indecision is genuine. He added that the organization “can make arguments for both ways,” especially if ownership believes the Deshaun Watson situation “threw a wrench” into everything.

Cleveland’s season was partly shaped by the fallout of the Watson gamble. The Browns pushed in all their chips with a fully guaranteed $230 million deal, only to be left with injuries, inconsistency, and a contract they cannot escape. That organizational misfire boxed the team into a corner.

Amidst the confusion surrounding the management next season, Shedeur Sanders provided some clarity of his own. After center Ethan Pocic suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Sanders hinted that he plans to stick around if the Browns are committed to him.

“I hope he’s here next year,” Sanders said. “I’ve gotta make sure I’m around next year too.”

Sanders’ comment, but it is clear that his plan is to stick around for next year, too, if he’s kept on board. Sanders’ recent rise comes as Cleveland cycles through quarterbacks this season. Dillon Gabriel started the year, Joe Flacco was traded mid-season, and Sanders now holds the job while mock drafts project Cleveland to select yet another quarterback in 2026. With ownership undecided, attention turns to the field. The coach-quarterback dynamic now takes center stage.

Kevin Stefanski warns Shedeur Sanders as the Browns debate the future

As Cleveland prepares for a trip to Chicago and a defense that leads the NFL in takeaways, the head coach issued a pointed directive to Shedeur Sanders, one that hinted at the stakes extending far beyond Week 15.

“You have to do a great job with your eyes,” he said.

The warning was direct. Stefanski emphasized that Sanders needs to trust his eyes and master his reads against a Bears unit built to punish hesitation. Chicago’s zone coverage, he noted, thrives on quarterbacks who stare down receivers.

Stefanski was criticized last week for pulling Sanders during last week’s unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, choosing a wildcat formation instead.

“Everything you do that doesn’t work will be criticized… I’ll constantly try to do what’s best for the football team,” Stefanski said.

The Stefanski-Sanders partnership moves into a defining stretch now, with their road trip to Chicago set to reveal whether this offense can steady itself or spiral deeper into doubt. The Bears are in form, angry after a narrow loss to the Packers, and built to punish hesitation. For Cleveland, this is no longer just another matchup.