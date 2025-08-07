Jimmy Haslam Overhauls Front Office After Confirming Stance on Kevin Stefanski & Browns GM’s Future

Back in training camp last year, Jimmy Haslam didn’t sugarcoat anything. “This is the NFL,” he said. “If anybody understands how hard it is to win, it’s us, OK?” He wasn’t kidding. The Browns had high hopes coming off a playoff run with Joe Flacco, a top-ranked defense, and what looked like a legit direction under Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. But then came the injuries. A brutal schedule. A quarterback room that felt like a rotating door at an urgent care clinic. The whole thing collapsed. Hard.

By January 2025, the dust had settled – and not in a good way. The Browns were 3-14. The Flacco fairytale was a one-hit wonder. Deshaun Watson was still MIA, and the No. 1 defense looked more like a ghost story than a blueprint. The same ownership that once claimed to feel “good about our roster, our quarterback, and our staff” now had to face the reality of a franchise veering off-course. “Are we comfortable?” Haslam had said. “I don’t even want to say…comfortable.” That line hits harder now. Because the changes just dropped.

On August 7, Haslam Sports Group officially elevated David Jenkins to President of the entire operation. This isn’t just a title boost. Jenkins has been with the Browns for 22 years, rising through the financial ranks, helping build HSG’s footprint across the NFL, MLS, and NBA, and quietly becoming the most influential figure not wearing a headset. And now, with the Browns in mid-reboot, he’s the one pulling the business strings from top to bottom. “David has done a remarkable job steering and growing our business across Haslam Sports Group,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said. “We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this role… we are incredibly lucky to have him continue leading our organization.”

And they’re not wrong. Jenkins isn’t just a spreadsheet guy. He helped save the Columbus Crew, secured the Bucks ownership deal, and is the force behind the Browns’ future stadium plan in Brook Park – a project that could redefine Northeast Ohio’s sports economy. He’s already leading the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus expansion, managing long-term vision and operational alignment across three major leagues. This isn’t just about football. It’s about turning Haslam’s sports portfolio into a streamlined, profit-generating, future-ready machine.

And Jenkins gets it. “I’m honored and humbled to serve in the role of President for the Haslam Sports Group,” he said. “Dee, Jimmy, Whitney, and JW have been tremendous leaders who have invested in our employees and our community, and I’m grateful for their trust and the opportunity they’ve afforded me to lead HSG.” He knows what’s at stake – from the stadium blueprint in Brook Park to the business culture in Berea. If Haslam is leaning in on infrastructure, then Jenkins is the one carrying that blueprint into reality. But what about the front-facing faces of the Browns?

Jimmy Haslam doubles down on Stefanski and Berry…with caution

Stefanski and Berry are still here. Somehow. After the worst season under their watch, many expected the axe to fall. But Haslam didn’t blink. “Kevin was a two-time out of four years Coach of the Year,” he said in April. “Andrew was regarded as one of the top executives in pro football at the age of 37.” That’s not just nostalgia – it’s trust. Or at least what’s left of it.

But even Haslam’s support comes with a twist. “We’re very supportive of Kevin and Andrew,” he said in July, per 92.3 The Fan. “Now, do they need to do better? Yeah, but so do Dee (Haslam) and I.” Translation? You’ve got one more shot. Maybe. The leash isn’t long for Stefanski and Berry. Not when the Dawg Pound is left to hang on a losing record, 40-44, in the Stefanski era. Not when Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed mega-contract is still eating up cap space. And especially not when off-field issues keep creeping in – three Browns players are already facing potential suspensions heading into the new season. And definitely not when your fanbase is fresh out of patience.

So yes, this is a make-or-break year. Haslam didn’t say it out loud. But he didn’t have to. Jenkins’ elevation means the business side of the Browns just got a facelift. The football side? They’ve been put on watch. Stefanski and Berry need more than just “better.” They need to prove they still belong. Because the moment this season starts looking like last year? Haslam might not be so patient next time. And Jenkins won’t just be the president of HSG. He might be the man picking the next GM and head coach, too.