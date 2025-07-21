Jimmy Haslam to Sign Arch Manning as Browns Backup Shedeur Sanders Bags $14M – Report

The Browns have a fully crowded QB room. They have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. But lately, a silent rumor is brewing that they will look for the franchise QB next year. According to Pro Football Network‘s Jacob Infante, Cleveland could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in 2026 and use it to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. But within league circles, there’s growing buzz that the owner, Jimmy Haslam, is looking beyond him. The real name lurking beneath the surface? Arch Manning.

While the Browns remain publicly committed to Deshaun Watson, whispers around league circles suggest owner Jimmy Haslam is quietly eyeing a bigger prize. The nephew of Peyton and Eli. The heir to football royalty. And if you believe the chatter, Haslam’s interest goes far beyond casual curiosity. ESPN Cleveland‘s Tony Rizzo put it bluntly, “I know he would not admit it, and I know it’s nothing that they want to talk about, but I’m telling you the thirst that Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is unmatched. Unmatched.”

This isn’t just about football, it’s personal. Jimmy Haslam, a major University of Tennessee booster, has donated over $100 million to his alma mater over the years, including a $40 million gift to the business school in 2020. Peyton Manning, of course, is one of the most beloved figures in Tennessee history. As Rizzo emphasized, “You know the connection. Haslam’s donated a ton of money to Tennessee. They have a good relationship with the Manning family.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It’s a tie that may seem innocent, until you consider what the Browns just did on draft night. In a move that raised more than a few eyebrows, Cleveland traded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with two Day 3 selections, to the Jaguars in exchange for the No. 5 pick and Jacksonville’s 2026 first-round pick. The Browns didn’t just gain draft flexibility; they added firepower for 2026, exactly when Arch Manning is expected to be draft-eligible. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence they acquired a second first-round pick. I don’t know whether this kid’s coming out or not,” Rizzo added.

And if you want to know how serious Jimmy Haslam is? A second source, reportedly a billionaire in Haslam’s orbit, told the Cleveland analyst, “In a perfect world that guy would be in Cleveland next year and they would do anything to get him.” That’s not just speculation, that’s a vision. With elite arm talent, strong pedigree, and a poised presence on and off the field, Arch is expected to take over at Texas in 2025 and possibly declare in 2026. His arrival in the NFL would be a media storm. And Jimmy Haslam seems eager to place the Browns squarely in the eye of it.

The Browns owner is already moving the chess pieces. Rizzo got excited by concluding, “Doesn’t that excite you? It does me.” All of this also casts a new light on another rumor floating through league backchannels, the Browns exploring a potential trade for Shedeur Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmy Haslam’s QB earns millions despite not setting foot on the field

Though taken on Day 3 of the draft, Sanders entered the NFL with rockstar energy. He made history as the first college athlete to sign an NIL deal with Nike, built a brand with Beats by Dre, and carried a personal following that rivaled entire programs. Now, Jimmy Haslam might not choose him to prevent another 3–14 collapse. But on the business front? He’s already leading the league.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_068

According to a now-viral Instagram post by user @cassius30, Sanders’ rookie jersey sales have crossed $250 million, reportedly netting him a $14 million commission. That would make him the highest-selling rookie jersey since his father, Deion Sanders. His No. 12 jersey, retailing at $129.99, currently ranks No. 14 on NFL Shop’s bestsellers list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fanbase, dubbed Sanders Nation, has turned his fifth-round selection into a first-round cultural moment. It’s not the first time a Sanders has broken the bank without breaking a huddle. In 2023, when Deion Sanders took over as Colorado’s head coach, merchandise sales spiked 1,220%, per Front Office Sports. Shedeur held a $6.5 million NIL valuation even before his draft, second only to Arch Manning.

He may not be Cleveland’s QB1, and he may not even take the field in 2025. But Shedeur Sanders is already winning the game where it matters most, influence and income.