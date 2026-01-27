Jimmy Haslam’s Browns Announce HC News After Triple Rejection

The Cleveland Browns are the last team to still have a head coach vacancy in the AFC North, but it looks like the search is nearing an end. The front office seems to be trimming down the list of candidates, as they complete their second interview with Matthew Stafford’s coach.

“We have completed a second head coach interview with Nate Scheelhaase,” the Browns posted on X.

The Browns scoured the market in their search, conducting interviews with at least nine candidates: Tommy Rees, Dan Pitcher, Aden Durde, Mike McDaniel, Jesse Minter, Grant Udinski, Todd Monken, Jim Schwartz, and, of course, Rams’ pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

But some of these candidates have either moved on to other teams or the Browns aren’t interested in them.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!