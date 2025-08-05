Joe Flacco Admits Unhappiness With Kevin Stefanski’s Camp Decision as Browns Complicate QB Battle

All offseason, the intensity on the Browns’ practice fields could cut through steel. Scattered across the turf in Berea, 4 QBs maneuvered under the shadow of expectations. Perhaps no shadow loomed larger than Joe Flacco’s. With his Super Bowl ring, measured calm, and grizzled confidence, you’d think the veteran might have his way in Cleveland’s QB room. But this summer, Flacco’s story isn’t one of assured leadership. It’s about frustrations, crowded competition, and a simmering desire to prove he’s still got it. And he’s not shying away from talking about it.

Joe Flacco’s return to Cleveland was supposed to be a homecoming, not a holding pattern. After rescuing the Browns’ ‘23 campaign and leading them into the playoffs, many believed Flacco had earned first dibs in 2025. Instead, he’s found himself short on practice snaps. Throughout the offseason training program, Flacco often watched from the sides as his younger counterparts, rookies Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, plus newcomer Kenny Pickett, took most of the offseason snaps. HC Kevin Stefanski continues his evaluations and gives more time on field to the newer faces with a simple goal: “I want to make sure that we go through this process, that we give these guys reps and learn from it.” But that wasn’t how Flacco had hoped it would go when he returned to Cleveland.

For the 40-year-old Flacco, who’s spent an NFL lifetime surmounting doubters, the lack of action stings. In an interview with The Athletic, Flacco had noted that he wanted more reps. “I think there’s probably some truth to the fact that maybe I don’t need as many reps. But I do need reps. And not only do I need reps, I want reps. I like reps. I want to get better. And also, I want to be able to show guys, ‘hey, I can still do it.’” Flacco wants to be more than a mentor or an insurance policy. He craves the repetitions, the rhythm, the tangible opportunities to lead from under center. But with so many arms on the depth chart, nobody gets exactly what they want. Flacco knows the game is changing, and so is his role in Cleveland. But that hasn’t lessened his urgency.

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Historically, Cleveland’s QB scenario has resembled a revolving door. After Bernie Kosar more than two decades ago, a stream of QBs have filtered through the franchise’s doors. Baker Mayfield was the last QB that came close to bringing stability in the room. But with the franchise betting big on Deshaun Watson, Mayfield’s Browns chapter closed just as it hit full stride.

Now, as Flacco looks at an uncertain ‘25 season, Kevin Stefanski has also decided to keep him away from the preseason to ensure his health. Stefanski understands Flacco’s drive, but still continues to be cautious with fresh injuries across the QB board. “Joe’s seen it all and he relies on his experience, but I think it’d be unfair to Joe to give him nothing. – he wants to show what he can do. And I think his teammates want to see it as well.” Even with this vote of confidence, Stefanski hasn’t given Flacco all the reps he wants (or needs) in training camp.

Despite his frustration, Flacco has handled the offseason movements diplomatically. The goal to prove himself again is as clear as his demand for reps. “I can adjust to the fact that if I have to go play with a little bit of reps, I’ll do it. The harder part is not getting to show who I am. And listen, I like to play football. When you’re on the practice field and there’s reps going around, you want to be in there and you want to be getting them.” It’s a sentiment as raw as it is relatable. For a man used to proving himself in the crucible, watching from the sideline is agony. But with Kevin Stefanski making more shifts in the ever-chaotic QB room, the competition is only heating up more for Flacco.

The QB battle heats up for Joe Flacco and Co.

If the Browns have a QB plan in place, it’s been rewritten as fast as fresh injuries arrive. Kenny Pickett, brought in as a presumptive starter, was sidelined from camp with a hamstring pull. Even rookie Dillon Gabriel was out with a hamstring tightness. Although Pickett and Gabriel have returned for light work, it wasn’t the end of troubles for Kevin Stefanski. Shedeur Sanders sat out for some time due to arm soreness. While Sanders has returned to full participation, the scares were enough to throw the 2025 campaign in doubt. With Joe Flacco as the only healthy starter, the solution was the familiar face of Tyler Huntley lining up the depth chart.

The move for Tyler Huntley was born of necessity. With injuries leaving the Browns perilously short right at the camp, the stakes were higher than ever. The Browns will be travelling to Charlotte for a joint practice with the Panthers on August 6. After that, the first preseason game of Browns vs. Panthers will be the stage for the new faces to shine. Shedeur Sanders was notably set for the preseason match up with Pickett and Gabriel both injured. But with Sanders’ arm now in question, Huntley turns up the heat on the QB competition. Huntley, already familiar to Cleveland after last offseason’s stint, re-enters against a backdrop of battered bodies and inconsistent performers.

Huntley also has starting experience behind Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa. If he can substantiate himself as an important piece for the Browns’ offense in the preseason, the depth chart might just see a reshuffle. For players like Flacco, though, it sharpens the pressure. While he stands at the top of the depth chart now, nothing remains set in stone. How many QBs will be left standing on the roster before the regular season opens? For the Browns, the answer to that question will define the trajectory of their ‘25 campaign.