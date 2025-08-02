Joe Flacco Forces Kevin Stefanski’s Hand as Kenny Pickett’s Limited Return Exposes Vulnerability

“I don’t have a timeline,” an unsure Kevin Stefanski said of their star quarterback Kenny Pickett before the Browns‘ first padded practice. MRI showed that Pickett’s hamstring injury was serious, which sidelined him for quite a few practices. Before the injury, he and Joe Flacco were sharing most of the first-team snaps in camp, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were working with the second and third teams. Well, the good news is Pickett has returned to the game. But not at full power. As their matchup against the Panthers gets closer, tensions are rising over an obvious issue.

They are yet to decide on their starting QB. Well, this heated QB1 race is entering its final leg (at least for the Week 1 starter), and the runners sure aren’t making things easy for the coach. It’s a four-man battle, and every day the mystery deepens. The more time passes, the tougher it gets to predict who’ll come out on top. Will the job go to one of the experienced vets? Or is a rookie about to shake things up? Speaking of Pickett, he made a strong impression at camp not too long ago. He looked sharp, confident, and in control.

That performance definitely put him in the spotlight. But he’s not alone. Gabriel had also started to turn some heads. The focus was on those two. However, it didn’t take long for the entire situation to flip. Pickett’s injury stopped him. While he’s back with the team, as per the coach, he’s being eased in with a limited role for now.

“Kenny Pickett will be back out there in a limited role today. He continues to progress. And then, I think the guys are doing a nice job understanding all the work that needs to get done,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, disappointed that he’s not full-go, but he’s very much involved in everything we’re doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, rookie Gabriel has had a few bumps in the road and has struggled to keep his rhythm. With Pickett still working his way back and Gabriel trying to settle in, Flacco’s making a strong case for himself in this QB battle. As per the latest reports, he’s been looking sharp. “Joe Flacco had arguably his best day of training camp thus far. While Dylan Gabriel, not so much. He seemed to struggle out there,” Daryl Ruiter of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan shared.

Right now, it seems like a two-man race between Flacco and Pickett. But with the injuries and limited role, did Pickett lose the job?

Did Kenny Pickett lose the job already?

So, did Pickett lose his position? Now, the pressure is obvious, but the Browns aren’t rushing things. As per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the team plans to ease him in gradually. With a joint practice against the Panthers scheduled for August 6, Pickett may participate in a limited role and will likely sit out the preseason game on August 8.

“If Pickett participates in the joint practice with the Panthers, it will also likely be on a limited basis, and then he’ll most likely sit out the game. If [Pickett] can increase his workload by the joint practices in Philly, against their championship attack-minded defense, he’ll have a decent chance to remain firmly in the mix for the Week 1 start,” Cabot continued.

Looking ahead, the Browns have joint practices with the Eagles before their August 16 game in Philly. But it’s all still up in the air as to who will get the job. No starter has been named yet, and the competition remains open, at least on the surface.

As for the younger QBs, the third-round pick, Gabriel, and fifth-rounder, Sanders, seemingly haven’t made a big enough splash in camp to seriously challenge for the starting job. While it seems unlikely for the team to give the starting job to the rookies, the air in Cleveland continues to remain unpredictable for the Browns.