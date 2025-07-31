Joe Flacco Takes New Role Amid Browns QB Battle at Training Camp

“Younger guys… probably see me being a dad,” Joe Flacco said with a grin. And honestly, can you blame them? At 40, he’s six years older than any Browns teammate and closer in age to the coaching staff than the locker room. He’s probably seen more football than most of his teammates have birthdays. But now, in a room full of rising stars, Flacco is evolving from locker room ‘dad’ to a role no one quite saw coming.

And that unexpected role? It doesn’t start on the field or in the camp; it starts in David Njoku’s car. In a now-viral Instagram story, Flacco was seen jamming to music in full-blown carpool karaoke mode with David. Flacco, in the passenger seat, grinning like a teenager, looked more relaxed than we’ve ever seen him. The two were jamming like it was a live audition for Carpool Karaoke: Browns Edition. Joe Flacco, relaxed and laughing, showed a side of himself that Cleveland rarely gets to see, off-script.

Which begs the question: Maybe this is the new Flacco Fever. Not the one that stormed into a playoff run last season, but the one that shows up with cool energy and a fun vibe that somehow feels perfect for this locker room. As Mary Kay Cabot put it, “Any quarterback that comes in here… is going to have to try to overcome the Flacco Fever.” And maybe this year, that fever isn’t just about football. Maybe it’s also about connection, vibe, and someone who still makes the room lighter just by being in it.

That vibe? It doesn’t stop on the field. Flacco’s also lighting up the meeting room. “I can interrupt meetings big time, because I like to tell stories,” he admitted with zero hesitation. In fact, he straight-up warned, “Ask Tommy Rees.” Flacco isn’t the quiet veteran in the corner; he enjoys cracking jokes and turning sessions into storytime. And when reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala asked which young QB laughs the most. “They’re probably all laughing at me most of the time,” Flacco deadpanned. Classic dad energy.

But make no mistake, he’s not just here for the fun ride. Flacco’s been stacking serious reps, like someone who’s been here before and still believes he belongs. At 40, there’s no visible slowdown and a mindset that hasn’t budged. “I feel like I can play this game at a high level still,” he said recently, and the way he’s carrying himself backs that up. Amidst all the noise, injuries, and shifting depth charts, Flacco’s presence might be the most consistent thing in the Browns right now.

Joe Flacco gains upper hand as Browns shake up QB reps

On Day 4 of Browns training camp, the quarterback landscape took a sharp turn. While Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel remained grouped on one practice field, Shedeur Sanders was quietly shifted to another. That split wasn’t just a matter of reps; it was a message. Despite no official announcement from Kevin Stefanski, the separation was striking. For Sanders, it meant zero snaps with the first-team offense. For the rest of the room, it hinted at how the Browns are already stacking their depth chart. In that same session, Flacco’s first 11-on-11 snap was a run play, oddly enough, featuring him as a lead blocker on a Kaden Davis end-around.

As practice rolled into the weekend, the Browns’ quarterback race took an unexpected turn when Kenny Pickett had a hamstring injury. The timing couldn’t have been worse for Pickett, who had been sharing top reps with Joe Flacco in what looked like a two-man battle for QB1. With Pickett sidelined, Flacco started the next full-team period under center. His first play likely would’ve been a sack by Denzel Ward, but the rep continued and ended in an out-route to Jerry Jeudy. A few plays later, Jeudy again stretched to haul in Flacco’s final pass of the five-play set. The veteran also connected with Pierre Strong out of the backfield but had to throw one away under pressure from Maliek Collins.

Meanwhile, the rookies kept grinding. Dillon Gabriel continued to see limited first-team work, though he mostly stayed with the second unit. Sanders, still without a single rep leading the main offense, had a flicker of promise late in Monday’s practice, rolling right and hitting Sal Cannella for a deep touchdown that turned heads. It was a glimpse of potential, not a shift in pecking order. Right now, the Browns’ QB room feels less like a ladder and more like a locked vault with Flacco holding the key and everyone else jostling outside.