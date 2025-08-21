Joe Flacco Will Slowly Fade From Kevin Stefanski’s Mind as Bold Things Predicted for Shedeur Sanders by Ex-NFLer

The Cleveland Browns finally ended the suspense this week for fans when they announced on social media: “We’ve named Joe Flacco our starting quarterback.” HC Kevin Stefanski kept his promise by naming a starting QB after the preseason game against the Eagles. It became clear that Flacco will also open the preseason finale against the Rams. The veteran didn’t play in the earlier preseason games, so these snaps will help him shake off the rust. But does that guarantee he finishes the season as QB1? That’s the real question.

Recently, NFL analyst Tony Grossi had pointed out something interesting. The Browns’ announcement didn’t say how long Joe Flacco will hold the job. It only mentioned the opener. Does that suggest Stefanski is leaving the door open? Think about the depth chart. Behind Flacco, you have Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Pickett has barely practiced since Week 1 of training camp due to a hamstring issue. That opens the door for the two rookies to make a strong push. And this is where things get interesting.

In the latest episode of the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, the host and ex-NFL player, Ross Tucker, suggested a wild scenario involving the Browns’ quarterback situation. He started by saying that it’s a possibility that the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Even bolder, he added: “I think it’s possible that they have four different quarterbacks start four games each this year.” Imagine that – Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders all getting their shot. Would Kevin Stefanski really try something that unusual? And above all, would that mean Flacco might fade from the HC’s mind? As we all know that the other quarterbacks are arguably equally solid, and some of them have also proved in the preseason.

Ross Tucker further explained his reasoning. He believes that Joe Flacco gives the Browns the best chance to survive the brutal opening month of the NFL. But after that, he expects Kevin Stefanski to test the other quarterbacks. Kenny Pickett, in Tucker’s view, is Stefanski’s ‘rejuvenation project.’ Then Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders could each get a four-game audition. And as wild as that scenario is, it could be a possibility.

The Browns have a history of starting three or more QBs in a season, even if it’s not ideal. Also, remember how Kevin Stefanski originally wanted all four to compete for QB1? Yeah, but injuries derailed those plans. After Kenny Pickett’s hamstring issue, Shedeur Sanders battled both a shoulder and an oblique issue. Then Dillon Gabriel soon followed with a hamstring injury. But Joe Flacco stayed healthy, which kept him on top of the depth chart. But was he really the winner, or just the last man standing?

Ross Tucker predicts Shedeur Sanders’ future with the Browns

Despite the injury concerns, Shedeur Sanders has refused to stay buried under the Browns’ QB depth chart. He flashed real potential in the preseason. In the preseason matchup against the Panthers, he threw for 138 yards and had 2 TDs in the first half, leading Cleveland to a 30-10 win. Fans and analysts alike took notice. As a result, Ross Tucker recently suggested that there’s a strong chance the rookie quarterback could grab the QB2 spot – and perhaps no. 1. Who knows?

Speaking to Yahoo Sports last week, Ross Tucker put it bluntly: “The Browns signaled loud and clear that winning this year is not the priority. They’re taking the long-term view of this.” Tucker further made it clear that he sees Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as “lottery tickets.” Neither was drafted high, but both have intriguing upside. So, Tucker put forth a significant question: Why waste a year on Flacco when the team already knows what he is? Flacco is pushing over 40. He won’t be the future. Isn’t it smarter to see if one of the rookies can surprise you?

via Imago August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 walks off before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250808_zma_c04_009 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

Of course, there’s another side to this. Kevin Stefanski faces a tough schedule to open the year. Throwing a rookie QB like Shedeur Sanders into the fire against playoff contenders could destroy his confidence. That’s likely why Joe Flacco got the nod. He’s steady, experienced, and won’t flinch under pressure. But Tucker insists every start Flacco makes is a missed chance for development. “Every game the Browns play this year that isn’t started by Gabriel or Shedeur feels like a wasted opportunity to allow those guys to develop and show what they really, we know what Joe Flacco is,” he said. That’s a harsh take, but is he wrong?

What makes this situation even more intriguing is Shedeur Sanders’ latest health update. Despite dealing with an oblique injury, he returned to practice on August 20. He jumped right back into 11-on-11 drills. That’s a strong sign the rookie wants to pick up where he left off in the preseason. Now, Ross Tucker has a point. The Browns aren’t a Super Bowl contender this season, so why not see if a rookie QB can surprise you? Shedeur, in particular, showed promising potential in preseason. He might not be ready today, but he could be the future!