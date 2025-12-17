Johnny Manziel Blasts Cleveland Media for Pushing Kevin Stefanski ‘Sabotage’ Narrative on Shedeur Sanders

Essentials Inside The Story Shedeur Sanders finds himself under a microscope, with questions swirling that go far beyond wins and losses

One controversial coaching decision and a chaotic game only poured fuel on a narrative Cleveland can't seem to escape

Johnny Manziel calls out the pressure, the media, and a cycle that keeps repeating

Since arriving in Cleveland, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has faced nonstop scrutiny. Much of it has focused on off-field narratives driven by speculation of sabotage rather than his on-field growth. So, recently, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel spoke up about the challenges Shedeur has been facing in Cleveland.

“I feel bad for Shedeur, and him having to answer the questions that he’s having to answer right now is brutal,” Johnny Manziel said recently on his Glory Daze podcast. “You lose a game, and you go into the press conference after the game, and your own media is sh–ing down your throat. Your own media is asking you questions like, ‘Is your head coach sabotaging you?’”

A big part of the media narrative surrounding Shedeur Sanders centers on Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s relations with him. Fans and critics alike have suggested that Stefanski has favored another rookie QB, Dillon Gabriel, or has harbored some quiet resentment toward Shedeur. Those claims grew louder after several questionable in-game decisions.

Through his first three NFL starts, Shedeur Sanders owned a 1–2 record. His most impressive performance came in a loss to the Tennessee Titans last week. In that game, Shedeur threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and he delivered when the Browns needed him the most. Late in the fourth quarter, Cleveland trailed by two possessions. Then, Shedeur responded with two quick touchdown drives. So, everyone expected him to stay on the field for the game-tying conversion. But then came the shocking decision from Stefanski.

The Browns’ HC pulled Shedeur Sanders off the field and opted to place running back Quinshon Judkins for a Wildcat play. The call failed, and the Browns lost 31-29. As a result, the sabotage talk gained fuel. But the following week only made things messier.

In Week 15, the Browns faced the Chicago Bears in freezing conditions at Soldier Field. From the opening drive, the Browns’ offense struggled. Shedeur completed just four of his first 10 passes for 54 yards in the first half. But his struggles weren’t just about weather or pressure.

On the Browns’ first offensive series, Shedeur Sanders appeared to be wearing a wristband with incorrect play calls. He repeatedly sprinted to the sideline to get instructions directly from Stefanski. The confusion led to a delay-of-the-game penalty. Eventually, the team realized the mistake and replaced the wristband. But by then, the rhythm was gone.

Cleveland’s offense never recovered, and Shedeur Sanders finished the game 18-of-35 for 177 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also took five sacks. And as the Browns lost 31–3, it became a result that highlighted both Shedeur’s inexperience and deeper issues within Cleveland’s offensive structure. But after the game, both Shedeur and Stefanski addressed the wristband issue directly.

“There was a miscommunication early. The wristband got something on it or whatever it was…we got that fixed pretty quickly,” Stefanski told reporters.

Shedeur then echoed Stefanski’s message as he told the media, “The card just fell out. It just fell out on the sideline. That was it.”

Those were straightforward answers with no drama. Still, the sabotage narrative persisted with the Cleveland media. And that’s what Manziel found most frustrating.

Johnny Manziel criticizes the Cleveland media for their treatment of Shedeur Sanders

On his podcast, Johnny Manziel made it clear that the sabotage questions from the media put Shedeur Sanders in a no-win situation. And Manziel understands this environment better than most. He lived it during his short but chaotic run with the Browns from 2014 to 2015. So, in his view, Shedeur has not just been fighting defenses on Sundays. He’s been battling a narrative machine that never shuts off.

“The guy [Shedeur] is trying to revive this f—ing franchise,” Manziel said. “You can show him no love. It’s nuts. It’s the same people that have been there from when I was there, that when Brandon Weeden was there. It doesn’t matter. And they’re gonna continue. The whole thing is a problem, not just your head coach feels like he’s throwing games, but your media – they don’t f—ing believe you’re gonna be any good.”

Manziel also blasted the Cleveland media for repeating the same destructive cycle. He stated that these are the same reporters who questioned him, Brandon Weeden, and every quarterback who’s passed through the franchise. But Manziel also praised Baker Mayfield for how he handled the pressure during his time in Cleveland.

So, while Manziel believes Shedeur is doing well so far, he also warned that the noise won’t stop anytime soon. Still, the expectation in Cleveland now is that the young QB, who has been named the starter for the rest of the season, will improve over the coming weeks.