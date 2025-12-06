Josina Anderson Tells True Story Behind Browns Writer’s Accusations Over Shedeur Sanders’ Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story The media feud began when Zac Jackson received BIGOT messages

Earlier Josina Anderson blamed the Browns' coaching staff for Sanders' poor play

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée stirred controversy with her TikTok video after the Browns lost 28-6 to the 49ers

Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson’s name has entered many Shedeur Sanders debates this season, but the latest developments around her have turned into an off-field feud. Zac Jackson, a Cleveland Browns beat reporter for The Athletic, revealed on his podcast that he had received harassing messages over his coverage of Cleveland’s rookie quarterback. But Anderson has stepped forward, saying the story was unverified and that she will not let it slide.

All of this began with an email labeled “BIGOT.” Zac Jackson got the same message twice, once via DM and once by email. On his podcast, Jackson shared the content of this email, along with the exchange that followed. The sender had reportedly identified themself as Sheila Anderson, sister of Josina Anderson, and the family tie made Jackson believe Sheila was acting with Josina’s knowledge. That’s when he took it public.

“This defamatory accusation from @AkronJackson of The Athletic on his podcast, is categorically false,” Josina shared on an X post. “I do not have a sister named ‘Sheila Anderson,’ nor do I have a sister who reached out to Zac Jackson in any form or fashion. I listened to the reported podcast, and I can’t believe that Jackson would so recklessly share that story on his platform without checking with me first and verifying the false claim. I will handle this with appropriate action.”

Josina’s response put legal language into a feud that started as podcast chatter. It also flipped the spotlight from Shedeur’s performance to Jackson’s sourcing, raising questions about how a reporter can attribute harassment to a national insider without checking with her first.

The alleged emails show how hot the Sanders discourse has run in Cleveland. The sender’s tone in the message was personal, mocking Jackson’s appearance and motives and accusing him of being a racist. Jackson fired back and later called out Josina.

“And so this person is claiming to be related, and is claiming to pass this message along,” Jackson said. “That tells me, Josina, that you’re inciting this kind of s***. And it’s bull****. Your mental issues are not my problem. And your opinions are not my problem either.”

All of this still orbits one quarterback. Anderson has been one of Shedeur Sanders’ loudest media defenders, hammering the Browns over how few first-team reps he got. Jackson, meanwhile, has been more skeptical.

But this is just one side of the pressure surrounding Shedeur Sanders. The other one is much more personal, and it’s coming from his fellow rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée adds to Shedeur Sanders’ worries

The other rookie quarterback for the Browns, Dillon Gabriel, had cleared his concussion protocol and still remained on the bench in Week 13. After a 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zoe Caswell, hopped on TikTok with a video and a caption that read, “Browns lost what’s new.” When a viewer pushed back, she made a revelation that immediately started conversations.

“Actually everyone in the building wants him [Gabriel] to play. But you wouldn’t know that bc you’ve never played in the NFL or been a [coach] right?” she responded.

Since Gabriel exited the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Shedeur Sanders has been back in the spotlight. While Sanders couldn’t make an impact with an offense that was unfamiliar with his cadence, Week 12 was better. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he threw for 209 yards and a score in a 24-10 win. Week 13 against the Niners saw him throw for 149 yards, one touchdown, and no picks in the loss. While they aren’t headline numbers, they seem enough for a rookie thrown into the fire mid-season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski kept it simple when asked what came next. He names Sanders the starter again for Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans and frames it as part of the evaluation process. Every snap Sanders takes now shapes whether Cleveland doubles down on him, hands the reins back to Gabriel, or circles back to the draft board.

Amidst all this, Caswell’s comments cut against the official stance on Sanders. By saying “everyone in the building” wants Gabriel to play, she suggested coaches and players quietly disagree with the choice to ride with Sanders.

Even if the building does stand behind Gabriel to be back, for now, it is Shedeur Sanders’ moment. He has another 60 minutes on the gridiron, unfiltered by inbox drama or TikTok comments, to prove himself. For the Browns, that film matters more than any viral quote.