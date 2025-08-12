Kenny Pickett & Dillon Gabriel Show Insecurity as Uproar Awaits Against Shedeur Sanders Decision – Report

What does it say when a rookie QB drops two touchdowns in his first NFL action and the head coach still won’t budge on the depth chart or the narrative? “I’m not there yet,” Kevin Stefanski said when pressed about next steps, a line that landed like a pause button on a quarterback room already buzzing after Shedeur Sanders’ clean 14-of-23, 138-yard debut in a 30-10 win at Carolina. For a fan base that just watched a fifth-rounder look poised, on time, and turnover-free, the restraint felt intentional, by design, even.

Stefanski has circled this week’s joint practices in Philadelphia as the crucible, with a starter named before the preseason finale on Aug. 23 against the Rams and Week 1 looming on Sept. 7 vs. Cincinnati. Joe Flacco owned most QB1 reps and built timing with Jerry Jeudy while the room navigates soft-tissue landmines, and the coach insists the plan is development-first and evaluation-heavy. Sanders “will get a ton of reps” again this week, but the who-starts-when drum stays quiet for now. On paper, the depth chart remains Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders – unchanged, unflinching, and, depending on one’s read, either patient or provocative.

Pickett and Gabriel are pressing because they have to, while the building noise around Sanders forces Cleveland to control the pace of the conversation. Pickett is still limited by a hamstring that’s stalled his 11-on-11 work, but he flashed in red-zone 7-on-7, going 5-for-5 with three touchdowns as if to announce he heard the chatter. Gabriel, also nursing a hamstring, returned to team drills and stacked one of his best practices, 7-of-10 with three scores, after Sanders’ opener, a response that reads like urgency, not coincidence. And hovering over it all is Flacco, still the clubhouse leader for QB1 as the 40-year-old stacks clean days and Stefanski keeps the decision timeline tight and internal.

Stefanski’s tone after Charlotte told a story of its own. With every question, they tried to crown the rookie. “We’re really focused on developing our players… I’m not diving into a quarterback competition.” Analysis: that’s message discipline, reinforce process, mute hype, and keep a deep room aligned while two veterans rehab and a fifth-rounder accelerates on live reps. It’s also a nod to the calendar. The coach reiterated he’ll call QB1 before the third preseason game, and he left open who starts or when in Philly, while confirming Sanders’ workload will remain heavy as part of the plan. Translation: reps are currency; the announcement is coming on the team’s clock.

Shedeur Sanders didn’t just pad numbers; he operated cleanly, protected the ball, and looked composed against a defense that mixed starters early, exactly the kind of outing that forces staffers to recheck assumptions without rewriting the script after one night. Yet the depth chart didn’t move: Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders are an organizational tell about draft capital, install mastery, and availability driving order until someone takes it in joint practices. Meanwhile, the injuries have real consequences: Pickett’s hamstring has cost him crucial live reps, and reports suggest he may still need time, which narrows his runway to beat out a steady Flacco by Sept. 7.

Why Stefanski is keeping Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders

If there’s pressure, it’s showing in small ways. Pickett’s crisp red-zone sequence and Gabriel’s bounce-back accuracy arrived right after Sanders’ preseason spark, mirroring what competition is supposed to do in August: elevate the floor and make coaches earn their announcements. And for all the noise, Stefanski has been consistent: this is about stacking days, not press conferences, and the Eagles’ practices are where the staff wanted the real sorting to happen all along.

Unmoved depth charts can feel stubborn, but they can also be guardrails for a room in flux. Cleveland posted the same order, Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, Sanders, heading into Week 2, a decision that reflects health, install reps, and the desire to avoid “Wally Pipp” fallout while hamstrings heal. Flacco didn’t play in the opener and still holds the pole for Week 1, with Stefanski reiterating he’ll lock QB1 before Aug. 23, not before Tuesday’s headlines.

Stefanski confirmed Sanders will “get a ton of reps” again versus the Eagles, maintaining the development track while keeping the starter call in his pocket. Gabriel’s return to teamwork and strong practice tape keeps him at QB3 for now, with the staff signaling he’s very much in the live eval window this week. Pickett’s limitation remains the pivot point; every 11-on-11 he misses is leverage for Flacco’s incumbency and a tougher path to seize QB1 by Sept. 7.

The Browns built a slow-drip quarterback decision on purpose. Sanders just gave it sizzle. The question now isn’t whether the rookie earned more looks; he did, it’s whether two tender hamstrings and one steady veteran leave enough oxygen for a true last-minute flip when the pads crack in Philly. In a room this layered, timing is as valuable as arm talent. And timing, Stefanski’s timing, is the one element Cleveland still refuses to rush.