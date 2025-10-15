Kevin Stefanski Addresses Firing Calls as Jimmy Haslam Considers Tough Call on Browns HC

The question that’s looming large in Cleveland: Is Kevin Stefanski on the chopping block? Recently, Brian Callahan was shown the door by the Titans after posting a 4-19 record over 1.5 seasons. And then all eyes turned sharply to another coach sitting on the same shaky seat: Cleveland Browns’ head coach Stefanski.

Stefanski is feeling the heat as calls for his firing grow louder. So, he finally addressed the swirling rumors. “I grew up in Philly, long-time listener of WIP. I understand the heat on my job. I also know, in my chair, I can’t listen to that stuff,” Stefanski said.

Since the start of 2024, Stefanski’s Browns match the Titans’ struggles at 4-19, standing at a cold 1-5 this season. Despite matching Callahan’s grim record, Stefanski’s resume is far richer: two-time AP Coach of the Year (2020 and 2023) and multiple playoff appearances.

Still, the numbers tell a brutal story. The Browns’ offense, a once-promising machine, now ranks dead last with just 13.67 points per game. The scoring drought hit an 11-game streak of 17 or fewer points (franchise record territory, and not the kind you brag about).

Franchise rookie Dillon Gabriel’s stats aren’t inspiring either. He continues to struggle with accuracy, protection, and yards per attempt, yet Stefanski stands firmly behind him. “Dillon is in his second start. Some good things to build off of,” Stefanski said. “We’ll continue trying to get him to make those improvements.” Hope remains, but the pressure is real and mounting.

The Browns face their next test this Sunday against Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins. Stefanski insists he’s not handing over play-calling duties despite criticism. Whether that stubbornness pays off remains to be seen.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and if Sunday ends with another loss, the Browns’ front office could be forced to make one of the toughest calls in recent franchise history.

Jimmy Haslam faces a high-stakes decision

The Browns’ owner, Jimmy Haslam, faces a tough decision amid rising pressure following a crushing 23-9 loss in Pittsburgh, the team’s lowest score this season. The move to keep Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry after a humiliating 3-14 season in 2024 was a gamble, banking on a healthy roster and a fresh QB to flip the script. That gamble hasn’t paid yet.

Brad Stainbrook, Browns insider, didn’t mince words, tweeting, “I’m not ruling anything out on what Jimmy Haslam could decide to do if the #Browns fall again on Sunday. The temperature in Berea is rising.”

He added, recognizing Stefanski’s merit but pointing to a foundation that’s “cracking fast.” Haslam faces a classic NFL dilemma: ride out this rough stretch, hoping for a turnaround, or pull the plug and start the rebuild in earnest.

The Browns’ offense has collapsed under Stefanski’s watch, but Haslam’s decision won’t just hinge on stats. It’s also about timing and vision. But with a franchise record for offensive futility stacking up, the warning signs flash red. How Haslam weighs history, loyalty, and necessity is about to define the next chapter of Browns football.