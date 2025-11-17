Kevin Stefanski Announces Chances of Shedeur Sanders Permanently Benching Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns’ Week 11 clash against the Baltimore Ravens didn’t go as expected. For a while, it looked like the Browns could defeat their old Cleveland counterparts. Then, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel landed in the concussion protocol, paving the way for backup Shedeur Sanders’ NFL start. But with another loss in the books, this time with Sanders failing to keep the lead, is he staying as the starter?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For now, Shedeur remains the only healthy quarterback in the room. Sanders’ first regular-season outing saw him struggle with pocket presence and pressures from Baltimore’s secondary. But after a week of first-team reps, could Sanders leverage his start against the Las Vegas Raiders and cement his role as the QB1 at last? When asked about it, head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t biting.

“I’m not going to speculate on that type of thing,” Stefanski noted in a recent presser. “I know this, we trust our players and we’re just solely focused on the next game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks the latest chapter in the uphill climb Shedeur has faced since being drafted to Cleveland. Coach Stefanski had revealed after the game that this was the first time Sanders had ever taken first-team reps since he joined in April. This revelation sparked massive outrage in the Dawg Pound. Even offensive lineman Wyatt Teller admitted the lack of reps hindered Sanders’ performance.

“I think I have heard his cadence like two or three times,” Teller said post-game. “I think going out of halftime, we all got on the line, and he said his cadence and we kind of got through it. Again, a lot of learning, but he played his heart out. We just fell short.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To be fair, Shedeur did show flashes. A few impressive completions (one almost ending in a touchdown) gave a peek at what Sanders could do with a bit more chemistry with his targets. His stat sheet, however, remained a cause for heartbreak, going 4-of-16 for 47 yards, throwing one pick and taking two sacks. The Ravens saw weakness, and ultimately snatched a lead to secure their 23-16 win.

Now, as Dillon Gabriel navigates the concussion protocol, Sanders gets another chance to prove himself. Only if Gabriel remains in the protocol, though. All the while, Kevin Stefanski continues to face incredible heat for the way he has handled the Browns’ QB room, especially Sanders’ reps. But he has an answer for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kevin Stefanski’s decisions, and the weeks ahead for Cleveland

If he knew how the season would turn out, would Kevin Stefanski have taken a different approach in distributing the reps from the offseason all the way to November? He was asked just that in the recent presser. But his response raised more questions than it answered.

“I think it’s important that you do what you think is right for a football team,” Stefanski said. “We trust our backup players to be ready to go. And Shedeur is ready to go. Obviously, I know he wants to play better. I want to coach better … but that’ll come through work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Stefanski believes Sanders is ready. But without any first-team reps before Week 11, not everyone is buying into that narrative. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, for one, called out Stefanski’s approach on ESPN’s First Take, airing his disappointment.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns Aug 23, 2025 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250823_kab_bk4_042

“I do not think Kevin Stefanski wants Shedeur Sanders to succeed in Cleveland,” Newton said. “If I’m Shedeur or I’m a Shedeur Sanders fan, I would not want him to take the field. Because that’s going to consistently be the display we’re going to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But if Dillon Gabriel is recovering from his concussion, and Stefanski hasn’t handed Shedeur the right tools to succeed till now, do the Browns have a backup plan? Well, there’s the practice window for Deshaun Watson that’s remained closed all this time. Could that be opening soon?

“I don’t have an update there,” Stefanski shared. When asked about the deadline for the Browns to make a decision on Watson’s practice window, the coach offered a similar response once again.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” the coach answered. “I know he’s doing a great job in meetings supporting the guys.”

The Browns are, as they have been all season, at a crossroads. Watson’s return to practice seems highly unlikely. And once Gabriel clears the concussion protocol, he will probably be back under center trying to spark the offense. For now, Shedeur Sanders has a chance to change that narrative with a week of solid practice. Will that chance turn into a victory in Week 12? We’ll find out.