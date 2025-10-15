Kevin Stefanski Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Browns Return After Bad Injury News

The shadow of quarterback Deshaun Watson’s eventual return isn’t going away anytime soon for the Cleveland Browns. Neither are the questions around when the Browns will open their practice window to make him eligible for a return. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he had any updates regarding Watson’s return in a presser. His answer has once again left things unclear.

“No real update, other than he’s doing a great job with his rehab.”

With Joe Flacco traded off to the Cincinnati Bengals, the reins of the franchise were handed to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as the backup. With the Browns now going 1-5 into Week 7 to face the Miami Dolphins, it looked like only a matter of time before the Browns pivoted back to their veteran quarterback. But it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards.

Watson’s Achilles injury has kept him sidelined since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he tore it against the Cincinnati Bengals. He faced another setback that required a second surgery in the offseason. But since then, he has been working out to get back in shape. He occasionally shares training clips on his social media handles. But his return status from the team’s PUP list remains uncertain.

Before his injury, Watson had failed to win over the Dawg Pound. The crowds even cheered when Watson went down with his injury. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had called Watson’s $230 million contract “a big swing-and-miss.” So it’s likely that his return, if it happens, won’t be smooth.

While Kevin Stefanski did note that Watson is doing well with his rehab, there’s another reality check in store for them. Deshaun Watson’s not just waiting; he might be running out of time to return.

What’s the update on Deshaun Watson’s return timeline?

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared a blunt but crucial update regarding Watson’s health. “He’s a good month away from being cleared for any football activity. There has not been a conversation about whether he’ll play again…” This means no practice or game in sight anytime soon, and possibly no return in the 2025 season at all.

If Watson is cleared for football activity in mid-November, the practice window will be for 21 days. Will the Browns want to hand over the reins to Watson in December? Dillon Gabriel, so far, has struggled to make plays with an out-of-sync offense. If the losses keep piling up, the Browns could sacrifice this season and land a prime first-round quarterback pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Financially, things are rather tricky, too.

Watson’s $230 million contract is fully guaranteed. But if he doesn’t play at all this season, the Browns could get back up to $44.3 million from insurance, which will get added to their 2026 cap space. For a franchise still searching for a proper answer at the quarterback position, that money could bring them the prime talent they’re looking for, and also shore up their offensive gaps.

Will the Browns continue to keep Deshaun Watson on the sideline? Or will they bite the bullet and bring their veteran back if the season’s record spirals further? There are no answers to these questions yet. For now, we wait to see how the Browns perform against the Dolphins.