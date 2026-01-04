Kevin Stefanski Announces Immediate Plans After Win Over Bengals Amid Doubtful Browns Future

brand-logo
Following the win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns‘ head coach, Kevin Stefanski, appeared to be in a great mood. Overall, the Browns didn’t have the best season, losing 12 games. But they ended the season with two consecutive wins with rookie Shedeur Sanders. During the post-game press conference, a happy Stefanski shed some light on what he is going to do next.

“I’ll spend the next 30 minutes celebrating with this team,” answered Kevin Stefanski, when asked how he is going to spend the next 48 hours, via Mary Kay Cabot on X.

It was the first time all season that the franchise managed to win two games in a row. This also came as a full-circle moment because the season had begun with a loss to the Bengals, and now it ended with a win over them. However, a win does not necessarily guarantee Stefanski’s future.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story…..

