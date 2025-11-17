Kevin Stefanski Announces Shedeur Sanders’ Decision After Sharing Dillon Gabriel Injury Update

Browns fans finally saw rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders take the field in Week 11 against the Ravens. Starter Dillon Gabriel exited at 12:43 in the third quarter with a concussion, with Cleveland leading 16-10 at Huntington Bank Field. Head coach Kevin Stefanski brought in his fifth-round rookie from Colorado, but the Browns fell 16-23. Stefanski shared further updates with fans after the game.

Speaking at his post-game press conference, Stefanski said Sanders could start the Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders if Gabriel doesn’t clear concussion protocol.

It’s clear! Kevin Stefanski continues to lean toward Gabriel as the preferred option, but the situation should become clearer later in the week following additional medical evaluations.

In his first NFL game, Shedeur Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards, and zero TDs with an interception returned for a touchdown and two sacks. He finished the game with a 13.5 passer rating. The Ravens’ safety Kyle Hamilton gave Sanders a taste of the NFL competition in his debut game.

He first sacked Sanders around the 10:43 mark of the third quarter on a 3rd-and-8 play. After the tackle, he raised his left fist, lowered it, and then raised his right fist.

It was an imitation of Sanders’ perfect timing celly. Obviously, the rookie did not like it. But he can’t do anything except elevate his performance.

When he entered the field, the 64,230 fans in the stands erupted in joy. They shouted, welcoming their rookie on the gridiron. However, his stay could be short-lived.

Kevin Stefanski clears his stance on Dillon Gabriel’s injury

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Gabriel could start again next week, if he clears concussion protocol. He added that “a lot has to happen” before that, noting the NFL’s strict rules on head injuries.

Every NFL player who suffers a concussion must go through a five-step process before returning to full practice or gameplay. These steps are based on trusted medical guidelines and ensure consistent care for all players.

Each concussion is different, some players recover quickly, while others need more time. There is no fixed timeline for Kevin Stefanski to follow regarding Gabriel’s recovery.

Team doctors check the player’s injury, concussion history, medical and family background, and long-term risks. After finishing all five steps of the NFL’s concussion protocol, the doctor can clear him. But the player must also be approved by an independent neurological expert, chosen by the NFL and NFLPA, who doesn’t work for any team.

Only then can he return to contact or play.

He only had 68 yards in the week 11 game. In 7 games (5 starters), he had a 1-4 record with a 58.6% completion rate in 869 passing yards for 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. But a dramatic situation happened days before the game.

Reporter Cory Skuza said a Browns player texted him saying he was “done with Dillon Gabriel.” He didn’t name the player, but the message shows growing frustration inside the locker room.

This has made the situation messy.

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay and draft expert Steve Muench discussed the Browns’ 2026 pick on November 13. Muench surprised McShay by saying he would take Ty Simpson at No. 4. He believes Kevin Stefanski wants a smart, quick-processing quarterback, not just a big body. He called Simpson the best QB in the class and the best fit for Cleveland.

Things are expected to get wild in Cleveland as the season nears its end. Brace yourselves for more!