Kevin Stefanski Announces Shedeur Sanders’ Decision as Browns HC Loses Authority

When will rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders get his first regular-season start? That question has been growing louder around the Cleveland Browns ever since fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel became the starter. But as we enter the second half of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski is still rooting for Gabriel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Coach Stefanski noted that Shedeur will be the QB2 for the Browns’ Week 10 clash with the New York Jets. But there’s a silver lining.

Shedeur had not suited up for the team’s Week 8 clash against the New England Patriots with a back issue. Bailey Zappe was elevated from the practice squad to fill Sanders’ spot in the game, while Gabriel remained the starter. But with the Week 9 bye behind them, Sanders seems healthy enough to suit up again. But even then, the Browns’ offensive woes have continued with Gabriel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel took the reins of the franchise signal caller after veteran quarterback Joe Flacco got shipped off to the Cincinnati Bengals. But here’s the thing. Gabriel’s struggles are well-documented. He is going 1-3 in 4 career starts so far, and even in his Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins, he didn’t throw or rush for a single touchdown. It was running back Quinshon Judkins who hauled in 3 rushing touchdowns in that game in a dominating performance.

And yet, Kevin Stefanski hasn’t pulled the trigger, determined to move forward with Gabriel under center. All the while, Shedeur Sanders patiently waits for a shot to show he can ball. But these quarterback debates are stirring up more than just game-day decisions. Stefanski’s authority in the building seems shaken. Who’s really calling the shots in the building at this point?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Stefanski losing ground in the Browns building?

Do you remember the expressionless face of Kevin Stefanski when Shedeur Sanders was drafted back in April? That should have been the first clue. Analysts debated whether the call had come from the ownership. But owner Jimmy Haslam had later clarified that the decision to draft Shedeur Sanders came from general manager Andrew Berry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even when Joe Flacco got shipped off, Coach Stefanski had expressed his surprise, noting that it was Berry’s call, and he only found out later. Is this a growing trend in the Browns’ building? Anthony Lima and Ken Carman from 92.3 The Fan certainly seem to think so.

“I don’t think [Stefanski] is on equal footing as Andrew Berry,” Anthony noted recently. “He hasn’t lost power, but Andrew Berry has gained it, and I think that’s a detriment to the team.”

The last move from Kevin Stefanski also hints at something similar. After running a failing offense for eight weeks, he has now handed over the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The Browns now hope they will finally have the offensive spark they have desperately needed throughout the first half of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Gabriel cannot be a productive part of this new play-calling, could Shedeur Sanders finally take the field and have his chance? There’s no answer to that question at this point, but the pressure is growing, especially given Cleveland’s 2-6 record. Everything’s up in the air. The QB saga. Their quest for a regular-season spark. And, of course, Kevin Stefanski’s control over the team.