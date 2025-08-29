Kevin Stefanski Announces Tough Reality for Shedeur Sanders As Browns Clear QB Decision

The quarterback battle in Berea is settled. Dillon Gabriel, the 24-year-old rookie from Oklahoma, has claimed the Cleveland Browns’ backup job behind Joe Flacco. A third-round pick, he impressed in the 2025 preseason with 272 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 25-of-37 passing. With Kenny Pickett traded to the Raiders, the former Sooner seized the opening, leaving Shedeur Sanders in an unexpected spot on the depth chart.

Before the Browns officially named Dillon Gabriel their backup, Albert Breer had already hinted at the shift, noting the team had greater confidence in Gabriel’s readiness over Sanders. “At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular-season game than they would Shedeur Sanders.”

That means Shedeur Sanders will suit up on game days but remain the third option, stepping in only if Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel are unavailable. Despite a promising preseason debut, concerns like slow reads, pocket drift, and inconsistent timing led Kevin Stefanski to place him behind Gabriel.

Both rookies saw action in two preseason games this August. Dillon Gabriel went 25-of-37 for 272 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a fumble, while Shedeur Sanders completed 17-of-29 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Though both showed flashes, Gabriel’s sharper execution and command helped edge him ahead in the competition.

In mid-August, during practice in Berea, Kevin Stefanski expressed growing trust in Dillon Gabriel’s preparation, confirming he would start the upcoming preseason game. “He earned this chance and has done everything the right way during training camp,” Stefanski told Cleveland.com.

The third-rounder shook off a hamstring injury in early August, missed the opener against Carolina, and returned ahead of the Philadelphia game, showing growth and earning praise from coaches.

The Hawaii native also arrived in Cleveland with a deep college resume, playing at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon, finishing with 18,722 passing yards, 155 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions on 65.2% passing. He added 1,209 rushing yards and 33 scores, setting an NCAA record with 63 career starts. That experience, paired with his preseason poise, gives the Browns a confident young backup heading into the regular season.

Being the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, the fifth-rounder carries a spotlight that few rookies face. Urban Meyer, even cautioned that Sanders could face Tim Tebow-like media pressure, where attention on a backup risks becoming a distraction. However, the Browns head coach has made it clear that the team is focused on Sanders’ long-term development, saying he’s “committed to his development, just like all of our rookies.”

This season will be a developmental one for Shedeur Sanders. As the emergency quarterback, he remains part of the Browns’ plans, working with the scout team and gaining valuable exposure to NFL game-day routines and mental preparation.

Bailey Zappe’s return turns up the heat on Shedeur Sanders’ QB3 spot

The Browns’ quarterback room has grown more competitive with the addition of veteran Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. For Shedeur Sanders, already adjusting to the reality of being QB3 behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, Zappe’s arrival adds another layer of pressure. And, the 26-year-old isn’t just a random arm off the street.

He’s familiar with the Browns, having spent part of last season with the team and even starting their Week 18 finale when Deshaun Watson was injured. He also brings NFL experience from his time with the Patriots and a brief stint with the Chiefs earlier this year. And, Kevin Stefanski knows Zappe’s play style well, making him a reliable insurance option.

However, the head coach confirmed Sanders holds the No. 3 quarterback role. Zappe’s addition brings experience and familiarity, but it doesn’t alter the depth chart. For the 23-year-old, this season may not be about immediate impact, but about absorbing the league, sharpening his craft, and proving he belongs in the long-term picture.