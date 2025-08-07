Kevin Stefanski Answers ‘No’ to Major Shedeur Sanders Question Without Hesitation Before Browns’ Preseason Game

“It’s a gift and a curse at the same time,” said Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders about his family. But at this point, the legend of his extra work has grown its own roots. Whether it was during OTAs or minicamp, or most recently after the July 29 practice at Berea, the ‘#legendary QB’ doesn’t leave the field. A day before that, he threw 9 out of 9 passes for 2 TDs. While other QBs headed inside, Shedeur stayed out 10 minutes longer, still tossing passes. He’s done this before, 20 minutes after practice ended in June. But HC Kevin Stefanski is now ready to test him in actual scenarios. It starts in the first preseason game against the Panthers on August 8.

As per insider Daniel Oyefusi, the question came early and directly to the coach on August 7, “Do you need to give Shedeur extra reps today, even with the ones to prepare him for the game?” Kevin Stefanski didn’t blink, “No.” No overthinking, no coach-speak detour. Just a firm, confident response that echoed louder than it read.

However, the coach also explained, “I think with a lot of our younger guys, they’re going to get the majority of the reps in the football game. Today has been more about some of the older guys and the starters.” That’s the strategy. He wants to give the rookie some game time now. And that’s where this gets interesting.

After practice on August 4, Stefanski pointed to a broader NFL trend: veterans are dominating joint practices, while rookies are being thrown into the preseason fire. For QBs like Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, that’s the best way to prove they can operate in real-time chaos. “You’re obviously not wearing a red jersey, so you’re free game in those situations,” Stefanski explained. “…Whereas you’re not in practice or a joint practice with another team.” The games, not drills, will show which of these young QBs can take a hit and still deliver.

Throughout the training camp, Shedeur Sanders excelled and came out flying. From Day 1 to Day 10 (ending on Aug. 4), he avoided turnovers, throwing for 6TDs. On top of that, Shedeur has been the best QB with almost 71% pass accuracy (56/79 passes completed). But the first preseason game will give an initial hint if he is game-ready. That will separate him from the rest now.

The Browns are already reeling with injuries to Kenny Pickett and Dillon. With Deshaun Watson also expected to miss most of the season, Kevin Stefanski even had to add Tyler Huntley to the mix. So, the Colorado rookie has a chance to seal his spot.

Shedeur Sanders gets huge HOF endorsement

It’s easy to look at Shedeur Sanders’ name buried on the Browns’ QB depth chart and assume the preseason opener is nothing more than a formality, a courtesy appearance for a rookie fifth-rounder. But this Friday, Shedeur isn’t just dressing, he’s starting. And that’s where the noise began.

The Hall of Fame left tackle, Joe Thomas, arguably Cleveland’s most respected voice since Jim Brown, took to The Herd and shut the whole narrative down before it got legs. “Shedeur is a huge star. One of the biggest in college football in years. He’s not some nobody. The Browns got him at great value and they’re giving him the same shot they’re giving everyone not named Joe Flacco,” said Thomas. And he’s right.

If anything, Sanders isn’t being sabotaged, he’s being tested. This is the NFL. Nobody hands you anything. Yet, the skepticism is understandable. QB stability and Dawg Pound doesn’t go hand in hand. Over the past 25 years, the franchise has cycled through quarterbacks like a college bar does bouncers.

But here’s what separates Shedeur Sanders. At camp, he’s been calm and sharp. Not spectacular, but stable. The ball comes out clean, his feet are quiet, and it doesn’t trigger him. And Thomas sees that. He said, “There are a lot of people who really believe in him. People want to see him succeed. This isn’t politics or favoritism. It’s football.”

Whether Shedeur becomes the guy or just another name in the Browns’ dusty QB list? That’s still unwritten. But let’s not confuse opportunity for manipulation. The Browns aren’t putting him out there to fail. They’re putting him out there to find out.