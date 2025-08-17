Kevin Stefanski Blames 2 Players for Dillon Gabriel’s Mistake As Shedeur Sanders Makes NFL History

“It’s life,” Dillion Gabriel said on Aug. 4. “You want certain results, but sometimes it doesn’t go your way…” Survival talk from a rookie clawing for daylight in Kevin Stefanski’s depth chart. A pulled hamstring didn’t just slow him down; it slammed the brakes on the momentum he’d quietly built, right when first-team reps were finally sliding his way.

Gabriel walked into Cleveland with baggage he didn’t pack. Fans screaming it was a miss over Shedeur Sanders, skeptics waiting for the first stumble. But when the rookie took the field against Philly, the story didn’t read so simply. With Sanders nursing an oblique injury, Gabriel got the wheel and steered the Browns’ offense for a half, going 13-for-18 with 143 yards. He led multiple drives that resulted in points, including one that ended in a rushing touchdown by Ahmani Marshall.

Despite those eye-catching flashes, Gabriel’s performance was blemished by two significant turnovers. Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot put it plain on X: “#Browns Kevin Stefanski said the TE and WR were ‘out of their sandbox’ on the levels route that resulted in Dillon Gabriel’s pick-six.” So, Gabriel wore the stain, but Stefanski spread the blame on TE and WR. It wasn’t just the rookie QB’s eyes betraying him. The pieces around him didn’t stay in their lanes. Just how messy preseason can look, even when the stat sheet flashes promise.

Still, there’s no way around it: Gabriel’s night had bite marks. The pick-six landed right in the hands of Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba, and later, a botched handoff with Pierre Strong Jr. handed Philly more fuel. Two turnovers in one half are the kind of flashes that overshadow the completions, the touchdown, and the rhythm he showed early. Sure, the Browns still walked away 22–13 winners, stacking back-to-back preseason victories.

Kevin Stefanski didn’t duck the questions afterward. “Two giveaways really were the difference there in that first half,” he admitted, noting how momentum kept slipping on what could’ve been a clean night. And here’s the truth hanging over Berea: Cleveland’s QB job doesn’t belong to a highlight reel; it belongs to the guy who can protect the ball and stand firm in the pocket.

Pressure rises on Kevin Stefanski as Shedeur Sanders’ debut shines

The spotlight wasn’t just on Shedeur Sanders. It followed him like a shadow in his Cleveland Browns debut against the Panthers. Football’s most polarizing rookie finally stepped into an NFL huddle, and the hype didn’t wait a second to explode. Yahoo Sports summed it up best with one viral tweet: “Yeah, he’s got the juice 🧃 Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut was the most-watched preseason game in a DECADE on NFL Network 📈” — 2.2 million people tuned in just to see Deion’s son take his first snaps. 14-for-23, 138 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating north of 113. For a first taste of NFL action, that stat line spoke louder than any press conference could.

Social media lit up with dueling takes, some calling it proof of football royalty, others pointing out the fine print. One fan jabbed, “The Hall of Fame Game drew three times as many viewers.” In other words, was it Sanders drawing America in, or was it just the thirst for football after a long offseason? Critics leaned on history, citing matchups that doubled or even tripled his audience, including Saints–Texans in 2022 that cleared four million viewers.

Still, the story isn’t just in the TV ratings or Twitter arguments. It’s in what comes next. Sanders may be sidelined with an oblique tweak for now, but that doesn’t dim the glow of his first showing.