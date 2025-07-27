Kevin Stefanski Can’t Hide Browns QB Chart Anymore as Joe Flacco Make Retirement Plans Public – Report

“Got to put these guys in position to succeed,” Kevin Stefanski once said, explaining that’s his job as a coach. And that’s exactly why he’s holding off on handing the keys to any one quarterback. So, instead of rushing, he’s letting the practice session shape the answers. Four quarterbacks. One job. And with each rep, Stefanski’s choices are quietly reshaping the pecking order in the crowded Browns locker room.

As the season gets closer, Stefanski’s QB chart hints seem to be obvious. On Day 4 of training camp, something shifted. While Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel shared one field, Shedeur Sanders was moved to another with backups. Not a single first-team rep for Sanders. On Locked on Browns, Spencer German observed this separation, noting it gave “some early clarity” on how the Browns are currently viewing the QB chart. Stefanski didn’t announce anything, but the message was clear.

The next clue came on a Browns podcast, when German reported what many suspected: there’s a 1A and 1B. “It’s a depth chart that looks like a 1A and 1B being Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett,” he said, with Gabriel trailing and Sanders at the very end. While Flacco and Pickett take the main-stage reps, Sanders hasn’t been with the first unit. Stefanski might still call the plan “pencil,” but right now, it’s obvious that Sanders is out of the QB1 picture.

German said: “Dillon Gabriel [is] that next in line, and Shedeur Sanders being sort of the man bringing up the rear here in this quarterback depth chart right now. That’s the way that they’ve sort of established the order of things going back to the spring. Shedeur Sanders remains the only guy who hasn’t taken first-team reps. I’ve talked about that a number of times, and that continued on Day 4. But I think where we started to see some real clarity—or some real, you know, get a sense of where things really stand—is where they’ve actually shown you some separation.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

That 1A-1B battle also reveals two very different approaches. Pickett came in loud, confident, and expecting to compete. According to Mary Kay Cabot, he was “very adamant” that the Browns told him directly he’d get a shot to compete for the starting job. He’s treating this like it’s his to win. Joe Flacco? Total opposite vibe. As Dan Labbe noted, he “sounded like a guy who wants to win this job” but didn’t push the message like Pickett did. Two frontrunners—two completely different energies.

Still, no one can dismiss Joe Flacco Fever. The 39-year-old’s miracle run in 2023 turned him into a cult hero. Flacco Fever is what fans called the unexpected hype when he led the Browns to the playoffs after joining midseason. “Any quarterback that comes in here… is going to have to try to overcome the Flacco Fever,” Cabot explained. And honestly, who wouldn’t root for the dad-vibe veteran with cool energy? But now that he’s back in Cleveland, it also raises the question of whether that’s his final ride.

Joe Flacco doubles down on delaying retirement

Joe Flacco isn’t ready to call it quits—at least not yet. After a surprise comeback season in 2023, he’s once again lacing up at age 40. When asked about retirement, Flacco told NFL Network, “I feel like I can play this game at a high level still.” That conviction runs deep. For him, walking away isn’t about age or achievements. “It’s just what you do,” he said. Football isn’t a job—it’s his rhythm, and for now, that rhythm still plays.

Retirement chatter may be circling, but Flacco hasn’t let it land. He admitted the thought “peeps in your head” now and then, especially in recent years. But he never let it win. “I think there’s so much more I can give,” he said. That mindset has kept him in the league long past the point many expected. And while the league has gotten younger and faster, Flacco believes experience still counts—and he’s not ready to let it go without one last shot.

But not everyone’s buying into Flacco’s farewell tour. Asante Samuel, a former player turned analyst, bluntly said, “Joe Flacco is robbing with no mask on.” According to him, Flacco’s staying power isn’t about passion—it’s about a final paycheck. “Signed, sealed, and delivered,” he added, convinced the 40-year-old is coasting toward retirement. Samuel claims the fire’s gone, and that Flacco’s just playing out the clock. Whether that’s true or not, Flacco’s actions this season will speak louder than any speculation.