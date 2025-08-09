Kevin Stefanski Clears Demand From Browns Offense After Making Big Shedeur Sanders Decision

It happened quicker than anyone expected. Shedeur Sanders’ shot at starting for the Cleveland Browns had a cloud of questions. Not to mention the hangover from the drama during the 2025 Draft. When would he get the nod? After all, he was sitting fourth on the official quarterback depth chart. That made the decision even tougher for the coach. However, he finally did make the decision. And he appeared quite satisfied as Sanders ended up having the best night.

With Joe Flacco sidelined and the other two QBs nursing injuries, Sanders got the call to start the preseason opener. And the former Colorado Buffaloes standout made the most of it, racking up 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing. After the game, the coach was pleased with his performance. He hinted that Sanders would be seeing more chances to prove he belongs.

“Pleased with Shedeur, pleased with the offense, again, not perfect, plenty that we can work on, but I thought the guys did a really nice job of Shedeur and operating, the guys making plays, so again, a ton to teach on,” he said. He further added, “He’ll get a ton of reps next week as well.”

This is a developing story