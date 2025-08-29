Kevin Stefanski Clears Importance of Shedeur Sanders & Rookies After Browns’ 6 Roster Moves

Kevin Stefanski has lived through a quarterback carousel in Cleveland. From patching together lineups with veterans to enduring one injury after another, the Browns head coach has rarely had stability under center. That chaos forced him into a bold gamble this offseason, signing not one, but two rookie quarterbacks. Shedeur Sanders arrived carrying a spotlight, while Dillon Gabriel brought polish from a storied college career. Together, they became part of a rookie class Stefanski describes as far more professional and prepared than he expected.

On the August 28 episode of the UH hospitals Browns Radio Network, Kevin Stefanski admitted the surprises have been pleasant. “I think the rookie class in itself is a group to talk about. I’ve been so impressed in how professional they are. They’re in early, they get their work done, they work hard. They’re good at this game, which is good for us.“ That’s not just coach-speak. Even rookie running back Dylan Sampson, barely 21, looked like a seasoned pro, minding his body, protecting the ball, and maturing well beyond his years.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, revealed the roller-coaster of a rookie QB. His debut against the Panthers looked promising, 14 of 23 for two touchdowns, highlighting flashes of promise. But in Week 3 against the Rams, reality hit hard. Sanders logged five sacks, managing just 14 passing yards in a game. The issue wasn’t just the line; it was his pocket presence. He tended to drift, hold the ball too long, and lacked awareness of pressure zones. Still, Stefanski didn’t waver, “While they are rookies, we’re going to be counting on them. And to date, they’ve shown that they’ll be ready.“

By contrast, Dillon Gabriel looked calm and efficient. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown in the preseason, showing poise in the pocket and an ability to process quickly. That steadiness earned him the QB2 job behind Joe Flacco. Gabriel may not have Sanders’ flair, but he already carries himself like a pro, which gives Cleveland something it hasn’t had in years. Reliable depth.

What ties this together is Stefanski’s philosophy. He praised Sampson’s maturity, pointed to Sanders’ flashes while emphasizing the lessons he must learn, and highlighted Gabriel’s composure as a stabilizing factor. For a coach who has endured one of the NFL’s most cursed quarterback situations, it’s a statement that says more than optimism. It’s Stefanski trying to build sustainable answers, one rookie at a time.

The Cleveland Browns have not only brought a new crop of QBs, but they have also brought in six other players to beef up the roster and give coach Stefanski some much-needed options.

Kevin Stefanski makes crucial additions to the practice squad

The Browns’ six new practice squad signings include one name that instantly stands out: Bailey Zappe. He isn’t just another arm. He’s played in 15 NFL games, started nine, and even stepped in for Cleveland once last season. His career line, over 2,200 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 picks. Nothing flashy, but he’s shown he can handle the chaos of a live pocket and keep an offense on track when called on. That kind of experience is rare for a practice squad quarterback. And the Browns know exactly what they’re getting.

The other five bring their own stories. Logan Brown, the rookie tackle out of Kansas, is all size and raw potential. Garrett Dellinger, a seventh-round pick from LSU, fits the same mold: a developmental lineman who could grow into a role. Cole Strange is the opposite, a former Patriots first-rounder, with nearly 30 NFL starts. He’s a proven player, and suddenly, Cleveland has veteran depth in the interior.

Malachi Corley, the receiver who cut his teeth at the Jets, thrives after the catch. Then there’s linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, a hard-hitter with speed, who only saw limited action in Buffalo but was a tackling machine in college.

Zappe is the headline, but this isn’t just a quarterback move. It’s the Browns tightening the screws across the roster, making sure depth doesn’t become a weakness when the grind becomes real.