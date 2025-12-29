Kevin Stefanski Criticizes Shedeur Sanders for Struggles After Browns Rookie Saves HC’s Job

The Cleveland Browns shocked the entire league with their 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field in Week 17. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was on the hot seat. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders led his offense to continue their home win streak against the Black and Gold of the last three seasons, but he wasn’t good enough to impress his head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“There’s always things he can clean up. We got a little unlucky on that first interception. We can certainly learn from the second one, and he will. But yeah, he continued to battle,” Stefanski said.

Shedeur Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes (73.9% completion rate) for 186 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Kevin Stefanski is totally right in his assessment. On the 1st & 10 play at Pittsburgh 46 with five minutes to go in the second quarter, the rookie released the ball just before the linebacker Alex Highmsith took him down.

ADVERTISEMENT

While right tackle KT Leveston held off nose tackle Logan Lee, Lee raised his right hand, which slowed the ball as it wobbled a few yards in the air before linebacker Jack Sawyer caught it and returned it for 27 yards. While no one blamed Shedeur Sanders for it, the second interception was totally his mistake. It was probably one of the worst interceptions of his young career that even forced his father, Deion Sanders, to take off his hat and shake his head in disapproval in the VIP box.

At the 12:12 mark in the fourth quarter, on the 2nd & 5 play at Cleveland 49, the rookie searched for an open receiver after getting the snap. Linebacker Malik Harrison pressured him from the left, forcing Sanders to throw the ball in the air to receiver Jerry Jeudy. But the ball was in the air for so much time that safety Kyle Dugger came up in front of Jeudy and intercepted it. Like his father, he also had a look of disappointment on his face while sitting on the sidelines.

However, the HC-QB duo would find comfort in the victory. It might also tie their destinies together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur Sanders is changing tide in favor of Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski’s call for improvement came at a time when the development of Shedeur Sanders is the only factor that might save his job. If the Browns’ management sees that the Colorado rookie has grown well under Stefanski, they might give him a longer run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…