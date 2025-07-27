Kevin Stefanski Decides Dillon Gabriel’s Future After Relegating Shedeur Sanders to Backup, Says Browns Insider

How do you compete with a legend in the room and still make your name stick? That’s what Spencer German asked on a recent Locked On Browns podcast, referencing the ultra-packed Browns quarterback room, and it’s a quote that’s ringing across Berea this summer. The energy in the building carries the weight of expectation; Cleveland fans aren’t new to quarterback battles, but the dynamics this year feel both familiar and loaded with fresh implications.

But there’s intrigue beyond the headlines. Every diehard in Northeast Ohio knows the storylines: a pair of rookies touted as potential franchise saviors, a grizzled vet trying to stretch one more season out of a battered arm, and a former Steeler who knows all about pressure-cookers under center. What’s different this time is how head coach Kevin Stefanski and the staff are choosing to divvy up the reps, just as German noted: “They’re assessing this situation day-to-day. Where they stand right now is that it’s Flacco and Picket. It’s Gabriel who can they think is a little more ready. It’s Shedeur who they’re not giving up on. It doesn’t mean they’re giving up on him. It doesn’t mean they’re not going to give him opportunities and give him reps. But seeing that split today was the three quarterbacks on one field, and Shedeur Sanders on the other. That alone tells you certain priorities are shifting.” This isn’t about sentiment anymore; it’s a cold, calculated culling to get to the best option for Week 1.

The pivotal moment? Stefanski’s decision to give Dillon Gabriel, the so-called “forgotten man” of this draft class, the lion’s share of team reps during camp. According to reports, Gabriel has quietly surged ahead with the most snaps in team drills, leaving both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett trailing, with Shedeur Sanders slipping to the lowest rung on the depth chart. “I just think they believe Gabriel is ready for more,” German revealed, pointing out one particular bootleg-pass sequence that “you just haven’t seen Shedeur pull off all camp.” The Browns are clear: Gabriel makes the complex throws, reads defenses on the fly, and handles chaos with poise. While they won’t openly say they’re giving up hope on Sanders, the separation in reps signals a franchise making hard choices and betting on potential over pedigree.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, maintains impressive composure despite his agent recently falling for misinformation. When pressed about his demotion, Sanders told the media, “It doesn’t make me feel down or left out…whenever I get my opportunity, I’ve got to maximize it. I just have to think about what I could do to get better, even if I’m not getting reps.” He’s saying the right things, embracing the underdog mindset, and still producing moments of note: a 35-yard strike to Luke Floriea raised some eyebrows at camp. Yet the story beneath it is unforgiving: a fifth-round pick who was once a draft darling, now scrapping for relevance in one of the NFL’s most pressure-packed quarterback auditions.

Stefanski’s QB shakeup reveals the Browns’ roadmap to Week 1 with Dillon Gabriel

Why is Cleveland so quick to elevate Gabriel, a third-rounder who arrived with little buzz, above Sanders and even the established Pickett? Stefanski’s calculation is all about readiness and risk mitigation. After last year’s 3-14 campaign and a battered offensive line, the Browns can’t afford luxury experiments. “At some point you have to whittle things down to get your starter ahead of Week 1,” German said, setting the tone for a ruthless August.

Reports from training camp show Gabriel’s arm talent and processing speed may have won over decision-makers. Still, the fit isn’t just about individual highlights. Insiders suggest Gabriel’s ability to get the ball out quickly, operate within Stefanski’s play-action system, and avoid negative plays gives him a leg up in a division where every snap is a referendum on job security. Pickett still looms , a steadier if less spectacular choice, while Flacco’s role becomes less clear with every passing day. Sanders, for all his mental resolve, faces an uphill climb not just for reps but to avoid being the first cut come roster deadlines.

The shadow of Deshaun Watson’s absence only ratchets up urgency. For Browns fans, the narrative pivot is almost cinematic: from failed savior projects and endless carousel years, to a leadership group determined to turn the page, even if it means side-stepping hype for hard-nosed competition. As Week 1 barrels into view, it’s clear there’s no room for nostalgia or patience, only for quarterbacks who can take command, now.

Can Gabriel deliver on the staff’s rising trust? Is this simply the latest round of rookie roulette, or the start of something that could finally stabilize a famously fickle position in Cleveland? The coming weeks will test not only arms and instincts but also the ability to shut out the noise and seize the moment, snap after snap.