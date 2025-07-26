Kevin Stefanski Eyes 9 Roster Moves After Browns Veteran Announced Retirement

The Cleveland Browns had their hands full already—quarterback reps splitting four ways and the energy in Berea buzzing with anticipation. But then came an unexpected curveball. Just as Coach Kevin Stefanski started sorting out who might lead The Land’s offense this year, a surprise retirement sent ripples through the locker room. On Friday morning, linebacker Jordan Hicks dropped a bomb via social media.

“After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Hicks wrote. “Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly, it showed me who I am outside the game.”

Hicks, 33, had already missed the first two days of camp—what the team called “personal reasons.” Though he didn’t go into details, Hicks made his mindset clear: “I’m walking away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come.” He was brought in not just for his experience, but also to steady a linebacker group that lost Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a season-ending neck injury in Week 8 last year. So his departure definitely leaves a gap—but Stefanski isn’t wasting time.

In fact, according to insider Aaron Wilson, the Browns wasted no time working out nine players: Deon Jackson, Bless Harris, Carter Bradley, Nate McCollum, Cornell Powell, Sevonne Rhea, Toa Taua, Shane Watts, and Winston Wright. The wild part? Not one of them plays linebacker. Stefanski’s focus clearly lies elsewhere—most notably, at wide receiver.

That’s because one of those tryout names—Wright—is already in the building. The undrafted receiver out of East Carolina comes in with solid production—187 receptions, nearly 2,000 yards, and 18 touchdowns across 49 games. The Browns are juggling multiple injuries at wideout, with David Bell starting on the active/non-football injury list and Michael Woods still dealing with a hand issue.

What’s more, Cedric Tillman—arguably the frontrunner for the WR2 job—suffered a leg injury during Friday’s practice. Stefanski admitted the spate of injuries pushed them to sign Wright. But even as the receiver room battles through the bumps and bruises, the linebacker situation looks less dire. Because despite Hicks’ exit, The Land still has decent depth in that department.

Kevin Stefanski’s linebacker room flexes surprising depth

Cleveland’s linebacker room has never exactly been the crown jewel of the roster. But between Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s season-ending injury and now Jordan Hicks’ unexpected retirement, Kevin Stefanski’s early moves are looking more calculated than ever. The city known as The Land suddenly has a position group that’s deeper—and stronger—than it’s been in years.

What really stands out is the mix of youth and experience. Carson Schwesinger, the Browns’ second-round pick, is being pegged as a long-term answer to replace JOK. But he’s not alone in the room. The group also includes names like Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, Winston Reid, Nathaniel Watson, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. That’s a solid blend of guys who’ve been there and young guns ready to prove something.

Schwesinger especially has eyes on him. “His ranginess was on display already during spring work,” and it’s not just athleticism that drew attention. According to the front office, “it’s also his intangibles that drew him to Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.” Fortunately, Schwesinger won’t be left figuring things out alone. “Jordan Hicks is healthy and back in the fold this season, ready to assume a leadership role on that side of the ball once again.”

Meanwhile, Bush is walking a tightrope. Off the field, he’s dealing with an assault charge in Pittsburgh, with a pre-trial hearing set for August 15. But on the field, his performance has been steady. “If injuries are a problem again, having Bush around could be invaluable.”

On top of that, Jerome Baker flew under the radar this offseason. At 28, he still plays fast, diagnoses well, and is adding serious experience. “Baker feels like a bonus player for this unit.” Add Diabate’s momentum and Winston Reid’s special teams value, and suddenly—the Browns may have some difficult decisions to make in the linebacker room. And it’s a good kind of headache.