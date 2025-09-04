Kevin Stefanski Faces Tough Questions as Browns Insider Confirms Quinshon Judkins Contract Stance

The Browns have a real problem with their second-round pick. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned as the season opener against the Bengals looms. An NFL insider has now confirmed the stalemate is due to unresolved contract language, not money. This puts Cleveland in a tough spot with its backfield depth. The latest update suggests little progress has been made.

Mary Kay Cabot summed up the Cleveland Browns’ puzzling situation with one telling quote this Thursday: “I don’t know if they’re going to suspend Quenshawn. Uh, they’re probably still conducting their investigation or wrapping it up. Um, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they do.” This statement highlights the complete uncertainty surrounding second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, who remains unsigned just days before the season opener against Cincinnati.

The organization maintains total silence about the standoff. Coach Kevin Stefanski was asked for an update at his Monday media availability. His response was brief and revealing: “I don’t have an update,” Stefanski said, offering no further explanation. Similarly, assistant GM Catherine Hickman provided no timeline for a resolution. This unusual silence suggests significant behind-the-scenes complications that go beyond typical contract negotiations.

The stalemate comes down to two sticking points. This year’s second-rounders have been pushing for fully guaranteed deals, and seven have already succeeded… Including Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Judkins, taken 36th overall, has a slot value of $11.39 million. But his case is complicated by an offseason misdemeanor battery arrest. Prosecutors declined to press charges on August 14, yet the NFL could still be investigating. That uncertainty makes teams wary, especially with the possibility of a suspension hanging over his rookie season.

As Mary Kay Cabot noted, “they” refers not to the Browns but the league office, which suggests Cleveland is waiting for the NFL to finish its review before finalizing terms. No franchise wants to ink a deal only to have its new investment sidelined. The Browns drafted Judkins to bolster their backfield. But the league’s process has stalled his development and frozen the team’s plans.

The Browns are waiting for the NFL’s decision on Quishon Judkins

Florida prosecutors later dropped the charges due to inconsistent evidence, yet that doesn’t shield him from the NFL. The league enforces its own personal conduct policy and can suspend players even without a legal conviction.

A suspension still feels likely. While a full six-game ban, akin to the one the Chiefs’ Rashee Rice received, seems excessive given the dropped charges, insiders expect something in the one-to-three game range. That would mean Judkins could miss early-season matchups against Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Green Bay. Since 2014, the NFL’s baseline suspension for domestic violence has been six games, but every case is evaluated individually. The league may announce its ruling before Week 1, as public pressure often weighs into these decisions.

The Browns, meanwhile, appear to be signaling optimism about Judkins’ eventual availability. On September 2, they released reserve back Pierre Strong Jr., a reliable depth piece who logged more than 200 offensive snaps last season. The move suggests Cleveland expects Judkins to sign and suit up once the league’s ruling arrives. Still, the uncertainty lingers. Until the NFL makes its decision, everything’s as good as a wild guess.