Kevin Stefanski Forced to Make Shedeur Sanders Decision After Browns’ QB Stance Confirmed, Claims Insider

The Browns’ preseason debut win over the Panthers, a commanding 30-10 victory, was must-see football. After all, fans were invested in the quarterback battle raging all through the offseason. Rookie Shedeur Sanders walked out as the winner, taking control while the rest of the room sat sidelined by injury or held back as a precaution. The performance gave Cleveland fans a taste of stability after last season’s offense buckled. But it also added another layer to the question looming over Kevin Stefanski and the Bengals as the clock ticks toward September 7. Who will be trusted to start under center when Week 1 kicks off?

Kevin Stefanski has now confirmed Joe Flacco as the Browns’ Week 1 starter. It comes as no surprise, but the real storm brews behind him. Analysts Nick Wilson and Jonathan Peterlin debated the depth chart on 92.3 The Fan, questioning whether biases or indecision clouded the process. Wilson argued, “You brought in both guys. So you’re allowed to have your biases and your little grievances or whatever it is with both guys. But you should be open to this process.”

Flacco may lead the charge into 2025, but questions linger about how long his grip lasts. At 40, durability cannot be guaranteed. Wilson pointed to the risk of leaving Shedeur Sanders waiting too long. “And that will play out in this season… If Dillon the first guy in for Flacco… looks really bad… and then they go to Shedeur and all of a sudden, Shedeur looks really good. But by then, the team is already below water. You’re going to get a lot of questions in that locker room of… Did you handle this the right way?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As the position of QB1 gets etched in ink, the QB battle continues for #2-4 in the depth chart. The rise of Sanders is well-reasoned. He played with the poise of a seasoned signal caller, finishing 14 of 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns, plus four carries for 19 yards. Stefanski praised his composure. “The situations were invaluable for Shedeur (Sanders), for all of our offense. We got a third-and-1 where he had a quarterback sneak.” Support from the front office has followed. Andrew Berry applauded the rookie face-to-face, saying, “Really, really good job. I’m proud of you. Really really nice job.”

But the front office must consider everything. If Flacco is sidelined and Kenny Pickett’s hamstring (or arm) limits him further, the race narrows. Dillon Gabriel and Sanders are now projected as the prime contenders. Gabriel has also impressed, especially in the first half against the Eagles, commanding the field with presence. As Sanders injured his oblique, the spotlight was scooped up by Gabriel. His film raised eyebrows among analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ESPN’s Dan Orlovski added fuel to the fire. “I thought tape-wise it was better than Shedeur’s. Tape-wise, it looked very similar to Tua Tagovailoa,” he said. “The efficiency and how he moves, the ball placement that he has. The understanding of how quickly he was operating was a big deal to me. Going underneath center and running some of their play-action game… that was the big thing.” The Browns’ quarterback room has become one of the league’s most volatile storylines, especially with the recent decision of Stefanski.

Kevin Stefanski’s once in a blue moon roster decision

The Browns have snatched 2 wins in the preseason. Yet one of the biggest questions of the offseason centered on who would be QB1 for Cleveland. The franchise stockpiled arms after the Deshaun Watson gamble backfired, leaving no clear return date for his recovery. Kevin Stefanski was forced to weigh other options, but the process dragged through minicamps, training sessions, and OTAs. Even with weeks of evaluation, the coach struggled to settle on a clear picture of his quarterback room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The indecision may now lead to a rare move. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are leaning toward an unusual approach. He reported, “Even though they named their starter today, we don’t know the backup. I expect the Cleveland Browns to carry 4 quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster.” Such a step would be highly uncommon in today’s NFL. It also underscores the unique pressure this team faces in stabilizing the most important position on the field.

The cost of this decision could ripple across the roster. The Browns need reinforcements at running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback. Carrying four quarterbacks would cut into valuable spots for quality depth at those positions. The gamble may give Cleveland insurance under center, but it risks thinning their rotation elsewhere. In a season where balance will be critical, Stefanski’s move could either look bold or reckless, depending on the results.