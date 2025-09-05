Kevin Stefanski Gets Critical Boost as Browns’ Defense Escapes Major Setback

The Browns are stepping into 2025 with a clear goal: to turn things around after last year’s disappointing 3-14 season. But injuries can really shake things up before the first game even kicks off, leaving coaches scrambling for solutions. Cleveland felt that pressure this week.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, the team was hit with a tough blow when Myles Garrett, the cornerstone of their defense, was sidelined due to a hip issue. The timing couldn’t have been worse, especially with the Bengals looming for a crucial opener. Questions swirled about whether Kevin Stefanski’s star player would be ready to face one of the AFC’s most formidable offenses.

By Friday, the situation improved as Garrett returned to the practice field—offering reassurance that his absence on Thursday was a precaution rather than a sign of a serious injury. For Stefanski, this was the boost he desperately needed to maintain his defensive strategy. Garrett doesn’t just enhance the pass rush; he sets the tone for a unit defined by pressure and disciplined play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the rest of the injury picture remained mixed. Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold remained out with an Achilles issue, while Mike Hall showed signs of improvement after a knee setback. Other key players like Denzel Ward and Blake Whiteheart were still limited. But Ethan Pocic’s full return was a significant boost for the offensive line. For Cleveland, avoiding a larger injury crisis was a small victory. With Garrett available, the Browns’ defense can take the field near full strength against their divisional rival.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Stefanski has really been pushing for toughness and accountability during camp. He incorporated live tackling drills to build a more physical team identity. Special teams coach Bubba Ventrone highlighted linebacker Winston Reid, receiver DeAndre Carter, and punter Corey Bojorquez as key leaders fostering a player-driven culture. Veteran stalwarts like Joel Bitonio and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas praised the roster’s growing maturity, but also acknowledged real challenges await when adversity hits.

After a rocky offseason, Cleveland seems in a better place than last year, particularly compared to division rival Cincinnati. With Garrett back and emerging leadership throughout the team, Stefanski heads into Week 1 with health and culture on his side.

AD

Myles Garrett favored to win 2025 Defensive Player of the Year

The Cleveland Browns are aiming to bounce back after a difficult 2024. One constant has been Myles Garrett’s presence as a formidable force. He battled double teams and consistently delivered top-tier performances, solidifying his reputation as a premier defender even as the team struggled.

However, the offseason was stormy for Garrett. He made headlines requesting a trade, expressing frustration publicly, and skipping voluntary workouts. Fears swirled about his future in Cleveland. But the Browns stood firm, and on March 9, they signed Garrett to a massive four-year, $160 million extension with $123.5 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause keeping him in Cleveland through 2030—a costly but stabilizing move.

Not all fans welcomed the drama. Some pointed to Garrett’s speeding tickets as a distraction needing to be earned back by better conduct. Yet his on-field stats backed his value. In 2024, Myles Garrett posted 14 sacks, 47 tackles, three forced fumbles, and led the league with 22 tackles for loss—his performance matching his paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming into 2025, Garrett’s star shines bright. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Garrett earned 17 of 30 votes in a summer preseason poll, making him the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year again. This marks his second straight season leading the preseason vote and underscores his standing as the NFL’s dominant defender.

Garrett steps into the new season with a new contract, soaring expectations, and league-wide recognition as the defensive benchmark. For the Browns, the stakes are higher than ever.