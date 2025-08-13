Kevin Stefanski Has Already Excluded a QB From Week 1 Plans After Shedeur Sanders Got Lucky in Preseason, Per Insider

“It’s Shedeur, by default,” Mike Florio said. With this one sentiment, the Browns QB madhouse race of the 2025 offseason was buried deep in the ground. HC Kevin Stefanski decided to make an attempt to prevent the offense from unraveling like last season. Even though initial reports suggested that HC seemed to be leaning away from Shedeur Sanders as his choice for starter, the preseason brought a surprise. And the results were unquestionable indeed! Sanders threw two touchdowns against the Panthers en route to a 30-10 win. The outcome was more than favorable and went a long way toward making his case as a contender for QB1. But the question remains- Is the position solidified?

Analysts have chalked it up to a rare “opportunity” that comes in a “very unusual fashion.” After grueling through a training camp and staying back late, Sanders’ wishes materialized not because the front office took notice of his hard work. It was because his competition seemed to disappear overnight due to injury woes. Insider Andrew Siciliano, who has been around Browns training camp and observed the rookie up close, saw the situation firsthand.

On the August 13 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, host Eisen summed up how the events unfolded in the war room. “Sanders’ opportunity comes in very unusual fashion. It’s literally because everyone else is hurt. I don’t know who is 40 and might get hurt at any second. So let’s roll Shedeur out there.” Everyone assumed the preseason Week 1 starter would be Joe Flacco. Flacco was sidelined for precautionary reasons. Both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel were nursing hamstring issues and were not fit for the turf. Sanders stood as the only fully healthy option under center.

Siciliano detailed how the odds stacked against Sanders even now. Even after a rather loud win, Shedeur is not projected to be the starter for the Browns. “I think it is, and let’s not aggregate this or clickbait this. I think it is unrealistic.” Ouch! #12 is hitting a brick wall at every turn, and from the looks of it, has been excluded from the race even after proving himself. But the decision is not fuelled by doubts on his talent; rather, the risks are too great for Stefanski to bet on a rookie. The pointer is Browns’ mammoth rivals are scheduled right as the season kicks off.

“If you look at the Browns’ schedule, it’s home against Joe Burrow, on the road against Lamar Jackson, home against Jordan Love, on the road against Jared Goff, then home game in London against the Vikings. A well-rested Vikings team that would have played the week before in Dublin. Then no buy and you come home on the road against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, and they will be rested because they played week four in Dublin and are taking their by week five.” Not even for one second does Siciliano mention Sheduers credentials. It is simple math of experience. “That’s a gauntlet. There’s no way you’re playing a rookie quarterback right out of the gate. It’s just not going to happen.”

“He hadn’t gotten a lot of reps. He is fourth on the depth chart for a reason. He was the fifth-round pick. Fifth-round picks don’t start in the NFL.” His point was simple. Late-round picks do not usually get the spotlight so early in the game. For Stefanksi, talent does not overcome experience. Siciliano broke it down, “Sanders is the statistically most accurate quarterback in division one history? Okay, only two years, but those two numbers 70% completion guy unbelievable.” Even though his Colorado resume paints the picture of a quarterback bound for elite status, his journey is still incomplete.

Siciliano also understood how bad luck for others tilted the odds in Shedeur Sanders’ favor. The position of starter is not set in stone yet. The roster still has other choices. “Is it probably Flacco? Maybe yeah.” As of now, Stefanski has yet to commit.

Kevin Stefanski is yet to make up his mind on Shedeur Sanders and others

Even though the Panthers vs Browns preseason game wrapped up in a neat scoreboard, Kevin Stefanski had downplayed the quarterback pecking order, saying the situation was still open. “By Wednesday, Thursday, I’ll have a better feel for the game and how we’re going to handle that,” he told the team’s official site. He made it clear that health would be key. “Dillon can do some 11 on 11. We’re still mindful of his tightness in the hamstring. Kenny, not just yet, but both guys [are] progressing well,” he said. Whether Stefanski is rethinking his stance after Sanders’ preseason performance remains unknown.

For now, Shedeur Sanders still faces a steep climb. The rookie outplayed three quarterbacks above him, but Stefanski was firm about holding the depth chart steady. “We need to get through the next couple of days from an injury standpoint and see where everybody is,” he told reporters when asked about Sanders’ chances of moving up.

Despite the heroics (14 completions on 23 attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and 19 rushing yards), he has been left in limbo without any clear direction from the front office. After all, the starter position was triggered by injury woes and not front office confidence.