Kevin Stefanski Has Already Replaced David Njoku as Browns Decide Trade, Says Insider

The quarterback drama has stolen most of the headlines in Cleveland, but a quieter transition is unfolding in the tight end room. David Njoku is still the anchor… At least, for now. He’s entering the final year of his deal after an injury-plagued 2024 where he played just 11 games yet still posted 64 catches on 97 targets. That production ranks second only to his 2023 Pro Bowl season. But there’s no extension in sight, and the Browns’ actions speak louder than words. They drafted Harold Fannin Jr., who led all FBS tight ends last year in receptions and yards, and who the coaching staff views as a versatile long-term piece. If that wasn’t a clear enough signal, there’s also Brendan Bates and Blake Whiteheart fighting for reps. Young, inexpensive depth to potentially replace a veteran cost.

The Browns’ tight end coach made it plain: they’re pushing Fannin hard, expecting him to crash through the learning curve. He’s not Njoku’s clone. But that’s not the point. He’s a modern hybrid tight end who can line up wide and stretch defenses. And that’s something Cleveland hasn’t leaned into until now. With no reported talks about keeping Njoku long-term, this camp will test whether he can hold off the transition for another season. Or quietly get phased out while the front office shifts gears.

But ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi noted that it could be more of a waiting game than a done deal. “Njoku is fairly young (29). But he’s coming off an injury-plagued year. So, on the Browns’ side, they might want to see him bounce back and get to that Pro Bowl form before they give him a big extension.” Last season, Njoku missed 6 games throughout the year, all because of injuries. He still posted impressive numbers despite the setbacks. But this year, there’s a new name on the board and that’s a bit dicey.

On the Ken Carman Show, Browns insider Zac Jackson put it plainly. “In theory, did they draft his replacement in Harold Fannin? Yes.” That’s not just idle chatter. It’s a window into how the coaching staff and front office are thinking about the future of the position. Jackson didn’t stop there. He acknowledged Njoku’s talent and role, but pointed to the uncertainty that now surrounds him: “Can David Njoku be an explosive and consistent player? Sure. Like I said, I will not be surprised if he’s the leading receiver and at least the leading target guy because they’ve long believed that you don’t have to get David Njoku a complicated route so you can get him the ball and let him create, but he’s got to be available and he’s got to produce when those chances come.” But can he deliver?

It’s a classic NFL crossroads. Njoku’s upside is clear, but so are the risks. Availability, consistency, and, perhaps most importantly, his contract. Fannin, on the other hand, is a younger, cheaper alternative brimming with potential. Fannin led receptions last year at Bowling Green State University, with 117 receptions and 1,555 receiving yards. With the Browns investing in Harold Fannin, the message is clear: the team is preparing for a future where Njoku is no longer the only answer at tight end.

This isn’t just about one player. It’s about how Stefanski wants to build an offense that can adapt – whether it’s stretching the field with Joe Flacco or working underneath a younger signal-caller. Jackson noted the shifting dynamics under center as well: “He obviously has the rapport with Flacco. Flacco can throw it a little more down the field, but if one of the other quarterbacks is in there, I think you’re going to see a lot of quick passes to the tight ends.” Fannin’s arrival gives the Browns the flexibility they need. But a rookie gunning for his spot isn’t the only factor at play for Njoku’s Browns journey. There’s also the added weight of a potential shift to a new franchise.

The trade rumor mill: David Njoku’s move incoming?

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes, as per her talks with GM Andrew Berry, David Njoku could stay. As Cabot said, “that is something that David want and is something the Browns want,” but there’s no deal set in stone as of now. Njoku will have to put on a Pro Bowl caliber performance again to solidify his chances. But the competition won’t make it easy on him. Apart from Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., there’s also significant talent in the Browns’ TE room. Brendan Bates, Sal Cannella and Blake Whiteheart will be trying to get some attention this year. As if this internal competition wasn’t enough, the rumor mill has kicked into high gear. And a trade destination has been determined for Njoku.

Jarrett Bailey predicted a potential trade for David Njoku going to the Eagles. With the Browns QB room in flux, this season looks questionable for the franchise. As Bailey writes, “Because of the dreadful options at quarterback, the Browns will likely be out of the playoff hunt before the trade deadline, which could lead to the franchise off-loading stars in exchange for draft picks.” With these draft picks, Stefanski could finally get that franchise QB next year, if the names on his roster right now fail to be the answer. As for the Eagles, Bailey notes “Njoku would be an upgrade over Grant Calcaterra and would also allow Dallas Goedert to take a small step back as TE2 on the depth chart.”

If a deal materializes, it will mean Stefanski’s building around youth and versatility at the TE spot. It’s a calculated risk, one that could pay off well if Fannin lives up to his potential. For Njoku, it would be a chance to reboot his career with the reigning Super Bowl champs. The training camp will provide answers, but the writing is on the wall. Kevin Stefanski and the Browns have intensified the competition. The next few weeks will reveal whether the bet on Fannin will deliver, or if Cleveland will once again be searching for answers at one of the most important positions.