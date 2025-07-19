Kevin Stefanski Has Insurance Against Shedeur Sanders Failure as Browns Make QB Cut Decision – Report

Everything about Shedeur Sanders has been surprising this year. Quashing rumors that GM Andrew Berry and Coach Prime Deion Sanders were not on good terms, the Browns drafted him in the 5th round. Since then, he has given his all, trying to impress the HC Kevin Stefanski during the rookie camp. He showed up in the OTAs, making touchdown throws. But Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna still claimed that he wouldn’t be the starter.

Now, if he fails, the coach has to explain. And he already has insurance against the rookie’s failure. “I would say best case scenario is one of these guys becomes the franchise starter,” Ian Rapoport said during an appearance on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on July 18. “Shows enough in camp where you’re like, this guy has to start at some point, starts, and when given the opportunity takes advantage of it, and the next year the Browns basically have a free pick. That would be the best case scenario.” The team would love that outcome. But they aren’t counting on it. Not yet.

“What I think they did was leave themselves out, right?” Rapoport continued. “Neither of these guys was that expensive, neither was a high pick. If they’re both not good enough, ok, then they’re quarterbacks that aren’t good enough. The franchise will live. And then they’ll use one or both those first round picks next year to really help plan for their future.”

via Imago

That’s the blueprint Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have agreed on. Stability first. Discovery second. And if Shedeur surprises them, great. But they aren’t designing the season around him. Joe Flacco continues to lead the quarterback room. Kenny Pickett, added in June, has quietly helped Sanders on timing footwork during play-action reps. Yet everyone is curious about the Colorado rookie.

Shedeur has impressed in moments. He has not demanded a change in plans. And that’s fine. The Browns do not need him to be ready in August. They just need to find out what he could become by December. That’s how Stefanski has insulated himself. If Sanders delivers, the reward is massive. If not, the structure still holds. However, they will also need to make space in their crowded QB room.

Kevin Stefanski has carefully looked into the trade options

Chiefs veteran Kyle Long was one of the many to claim that rookies will get pumped out. It included Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Instead of trimming the fat in a four-quarterback room, the Browns are leaning in. The initial expectation was clear, someone’s getting the axe before final roster decisions. Instead, the team is choosing patience over pruning.

In the same show, they asked Rapoport, “Do you keep four quarterbacks? Is it a viable option to keep four quarterbacks on this roster?” The insider replied, “I think they can. There’s enough flexibility now with practice squads and elevations and ways to manage the roster where if you wanted to keep four, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

That flexibility gives Kevin Stefanski the luxury of time. The Browns didn’t trade for Kenny Pickett expecting fireworks. They flipped him for a conditional Day 3 pick, knowing full well he might not make the cut. But now? He’s still getting second-unit work. Flacco remains a Stefanski favorite. And Shedeur Sanders, while not in the mix to start early, is stacking quiet, developmental days.

The insider concluded, “So if one of these quarterbacks didn’t work out, I don’t think it’s the end of the world. But keeping four isn’t a big deal either, because again, with quarterbacks, you just never know.” And that’s the decision they have on their mind for a while. Don’ trade, just roll through.

So no final cut yet. Just a holding pattern with upside. And for once, it doesn’t feel indecisive. It feels strategic.