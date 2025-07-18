Kevin Stefanski Has Put His Browns Job at Risk After Shedeur Sanders Decision – Report

As the Cleveland Browns report to training camp in July 2025, Kevin Stefanski is facing the most volatile moment of his coaching career. The man once hailed as the savior of the franchise is now one poor start away from being shown the exit. Even respected analyst Aaron Schatz put it bluntly on 92.3 The Fan earlier this month, “I think showing that the team won’t quit on him might be the biggest thing. Nobody looks at the situation in Cleveland and thinks this is his fault, but it might not matter.”

You don’t hear that kind of nuance often. It might not matter. And he’s right. They aren’t judging Stefanski on fairness anymore. He’s being judged on survival. The Browns cratered in 2024, finishing 3-14, and ownership has already acknowledged the elephant in the locker room. Deshaun Watson was a big swing and miss. So if the $230 million gamble is unsalvageable, the next logical scapegoat isn’t the quarterback. It’s the coach who signed off on him and now controls his rehab arc.

And that’s the twist. Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi contributed to an ESPN report about the challenges of AFC North coaches. He claimed that Kevin Stefanski is doubling down on Deshaun Watson. He’s taken back play-calling duties for 2025, reverting to the system that helped earn him Coach of the Year in 2020. But with Watson still a wild card and the roster now missing key veterans like Amari Cooper and Za’Darius Smith, it’s a Hail Mary disguised as a plan.

Internally, the Browns are projecting composure. Publicly, they’re giving Stefanski another vote of confidence. But the reality is this. There’s no more patience left to give. Four OCs in five years. One playoff win. And now, a fanbase that’s right back to what it knows best. Waiting for something to go wrong.

But that’s what makes this fascinating. Stefanski isn’t hiding. He’s stepping up, taking control, and putting the entire operation back on his shoulders. This is either the redemption arc or the final chapter. There’s no in between. But before all of that, he has to sort out his QB room.

Kevin Stefanski chooses experience over energy

Robert Griffin III said it best about Shedeur Sanders. “He is winning the hearts and minds of Cleveland Browns fans on and off the field.” And he’s not wrong. The rookie’s hustle is impossible to ignore. Whether he’s staying late after practice or grinding tape while others hit the showers, Sanders is all in.

Even Kevin Stefanski sounds like a proud mentor when he talks about him. Speaking on Cleveland Browns Daily back in June 2025, Stefanski said he’s a very hard worker. He added that Sanders brings joy into the building and is progressing with every single meeting and every single rep.

As of mid-July, insiders say Shedeur is not in serious contention to start week one. Quiet rumblings suggest the Browns may even consider trade calls if the right team comes knocking. That is how thin the ice is for rookies when their head coach is sitting in the hot seat. Because Kevin Stefanski does not have time to wait.

He is coaching for his future. He cannot gamble on the upside. That is why Joe Flacco is getting the first snap. The veteran has had a full offseason in this system and is looking sharper than anyone expected. Former Chiefs lineman Kyle Long summed it up with one punchy take on NFL on CBS, “Joe Flacco is the oil business. These young men are going to get spit out the back end of an oil rig, and Flacco will emerge victorious.” That was not just locker room banter. That was an experienced pro calling the game before it even kicks off.

So yes, Shedeur might be the future. But in Cleveland right now, the future takes a back seat to survival. Stefanski has been here too long and lost too much to roll the dice. And if Sanders is going to shine, it may have to be somewhere else.